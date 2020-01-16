Porsche has revealed an incredible series of photos showing off some of the cars that were designed at its Weissach design studio - but which never got the green light.
The social media initiative is marked by the #PorscheUnseen hashtag, and details some of the designs that its team has produced in recent history.
The first hidden treasure Porsche says “harks back to the racing cars of the ‘50s” – no prizes for those who immediately thought of the Porsche 550 Spyder.
It features an open-top cabin, solid roll hoops over the seats and exaggerated wheel arches reminiscent of the original.
This would suggest that Porsche was – at one point – considering producing a modern-day rendition of the 550 Spyder.
Who knows what the special car would be based upon – we’d guess a 718 Boxster – but there’s no doubt it’d be a mid-engined, lightweight weapon if they actually decided to go through with it.
The original 1953 Porsche 550 Spyder.
Next up is what appears to be a slightly toned-down version of the Le Mans-winning Porsche 919 Hybrid LMP1 car.
Porsche notes that this design was conceived to bring a taste of its racing pedigree to privateer customers – indicating that this car was once intended for anyone with enough cash. If only…
The 919 Hybrid won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2015, 2016 and 2017
It’s a shame that the pictures were intentionally shadowed – we’ve had to artificially brighten them up in order to glean as much detail as possible.
Hopefully, Porsche sheds more light – both literally and figuratively – on these prototypes in the future.
In the meantime, stay tuned to Porsche’s social media pages which will unveil more secret prototypes over the next fortnight.