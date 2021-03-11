2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace recalled for driver's seat safety fix

Volkswagen Australia has issued a recall on 32 examples of the 2021 Tiguan Allspace, describing an issue where a crucial bolt may be missing from the driver's seat adjustment mechanism.

The notice reads: “A missing bolt may reduce the seat's restraint capability in the event of an accident, increasing the risk of injury to vehicle occupants.

The company notes that if a "serious accident" were to occur, the manufacturing fault could result in death. As the Tiguan Allspace is a seven-seat family model, this recall addresses a significant risk.

Owners of the affected vehicles will be contacted directly by Volkswagen, which will perform an inspection and repair of the vehicle.

Any owners concerned about the recall can also contact the Volkswagen Recall Campaign Hotline on 1800 504 076 (Monday to Friday, 8.30am-8pm AEST) or visit https://www.volkswagen.com.au/app/locals/find-dealer.

PSA has included a full list of the affected vehicles VIN numbers, which can be viewed here.

