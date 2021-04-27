Renault has confirmed all its cars will be limited to 180km/h as of next year.
According to German news website Der Spiegel, Renault CEO Luca de Meo said in a meeting with stakeholders that the brand was capping speed in the interests of safety, helping to prevent road accidents.
It is understood the new Megane eVision SUV could be the first model to be fitted with the limiter before the equipment is installed across the French carmaker’s range.
Cars built by Renault’s Romanian budget arm, Dacia, are also set to be affected by the speed limitation, although with its best-selling Duster SUV topping out at only 181km/h it won’t have a huge impact on the brand.
Renault is not the first to introduce such a measure, last year Volvo announced it was capping the speed of its vehicles to 180km/h over safety concerns. It remains to be seen if or when other manufacturers will follow suit.
WhichCar has contacted Renault for comment.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Subscribe
We recommend
- News
Honda fully electric by 2040
The Japanese marque aims to be producing just EVs and hydrogen powered vehicles globally, including Australia
- News
2020 Mercedes-Benz A-Class recalled for ISOFIX fix, GLA for airbag issue
Faults with rear seat belt bracket and airbag identified
- News
Tokyo Motor Show cancelled due to COVID-19
First time the biennial show won’t be held in its 67-year history