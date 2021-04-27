Renault has confirmed all its cars will be limited to 180km/h as of next year.

According to German news website Der Spiegel, Renault CEO Luca de Meo said in a meeting with stakeholders that the brand was capping speed in the interests of safety, helping to prevent road accidents.

It is understood the new Megane eVision SUV could be the first model to be fitted with the limiter before the equipment is installed across the French carmaker’s range.

Renault Megane eVision SUV

Cars built by Renault’s Romanian budget arm, Dacia, are also set to be affected by the speed limitation, although with its best-selling Duster SUV topping out at only 181km/h it won’t have a huge impact on the brand.

Renault is not the first to introduce such a measure, last year Volvo announced it was capping the speed of its vehicles to 180km/h over safety concerns. It remains to be seen if or when other manufacturers will follow suit.

WhichCar has contacted Renault for comment.