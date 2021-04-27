Subscribe
News

Renault to cap vehicle speed at 180km/h from 2022

The French manufacturer has followed in Volvo's footsteps, restricting speed in the interests of safety

27 Apr 2021
Kathryn Fisk
Renault Megane eVision

Renault has confirmed all its cars will be limited to 180km/h as of next year.

According to German news website Der Spiegel, Renault CEO Luca de Meo said in a meeting with stakeholders that the brand was capping speed in the interests of safety, helping to prevent road accidents.

It is understood the new Megane eVision SUV could be the first model to be fitted with the limiter before the equipment is installed across the French carmaker’s range.

Renault Megane eVision SUV

Cars built by Renault’s Romanian budget arm, Dacia, are also set to be affected by the speed limitation, although with its best-selling Duster SUV topping out at only 181km/h it won’t have a huge impact on the brand.

Renault is not the first to introduce such a measure, last year Volvo announced it was capping the speed of its vehicles to 180km/h over safety concerns. It remains to be seen if or when other manufacturers will follow suit.

WhichCar has contacted Renault for comment.

MORERenault stories

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Australian car magazines

Subscribe to any of our motoring magazines and save up to 49%


Subscribe

 

NEWS

WhichCar logo lockup
News

Welcome to the new-look WhichCar.com.au

WhichCar.com.au takes on a brand-new look, with a mix of evolutionary and revolutionary elements to bring you the best in automotive news and features.

7 hours ago
Mike Stevens

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.