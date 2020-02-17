Car crashes are one of those weird phenomenons that you can’t help but be intrigued by, especially when they involve expensive exotic cars.

We wouldn’t go so far as to call schadenfreude, but when a crash involves dad’s one-off $5.5 million Pagani Huayra Roadster being written-off by a 17-year-old Youtuber, that’s about as intriguing as it gets.

Unfortunately, that was a reality this week after several social media posts identified teenager Gage Gillean as the one to crash his family’s newly-delivered hypercar in Dallas, Texas.

Thankfully, it seems as though no one was seriously hurt, but it was definitely a heavy crash.

It saw the entire front end of the purple-tinted carbon-fibre bodywork ripped off, the door thrown from its hinges and its wheels strewn across the road.

Another Youtuber, known as zacxak, was apparently in the car at the time, and confirmed on his Instagram that both occupants escaped without serious injury.

It’s uncertain at this point how the crash actually happened, with some reports indicating that the driver lost control before hitting a tree. The lack of a second crashed vehicle in the footage points towards this being a single-vehicle accident.

Gage Gillean is the son of billionaire private equity magnate Tim Gillean, who now owns the wrecked Huayra Roadster as well as a slew of other super and hypercars including a Bugatti Chiron, McLaren Senna, Ferrari LaFerrari and a Rolls-Royce Dawn.

Gage Gillean has his own GGExotics Youtube channel that has become well-known for its high-end car content, often featuring Gage himself driving his dad’s cars.

In fact, Gage even posted a video after the crash detailing what happened, though it has since been removed from his channel.

The Pagani Huayra Roadster is a two-seat twin-turbo V12 hypercar, and is one of the few high-end hypercars that’s road-legal in Australia.

Considering Pagani only builds between 30-40 examples each year, and each one a bespoke one-off creation, dad might be waiting a while to replace his prized possession.

