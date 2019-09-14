While Queensland's COVID-19 lockdown laws might be more lax than the rest of the country, it looks like they may have come to bite someone in the hip pocket.

Reports are emerging that a genuine Ferrari F40 has been binned near the town of Beaudesert, 70km out of Brisbane.

While many people are deriding the car as a replica, our sources suggest that the rare right-hand-drive car is owned by a Gold Coast car collector.

The clue is in the wheels. "You never see those rims on a replica," says our snout.

He also reckons that, while the damage to this rare F40 looks significant, it's not fatal.

"It can be fixed," he reckons.

Even so, it's a mistake that could cost a LOT of money.

However, an F40 in far worse shape is in the midst of a rebuild.

Despite the fire, it's currently being put back together in Maranello.

Details of the F40 crash in Queensland are sketchy, but it looks as if the driver has overdone the right foot, looped the mid-engined monster at the exit of a roundabout and exited stage left, up over the kerb and through a traffic light.

By the look of the concrete base that's been ripped out of the ground, the F40 has gone in with some pace.

The cabin is intact, which suggests the occupants exited the vehicle. The presence of a dealer number plate is interesting, as well.

MORE Meet the man who engineered the Ferrari F40

Very strict rules govern the use of trade plates, which are used by car dealers to take new or unregistered cars out for a test drive.

In today's market, the F40 trades at auction for about AU$1.8m. On the local market, they are generally advertised for $2.3m-$2.5m.

Back in 2012, Maranello motorsport advertised a delivery-condition example for $455,000, which illustrates how far values have come.

Contributing - Alex Affatt, Unique Cars