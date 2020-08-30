2020 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace regains diesel power

Volkswagen has reinstated diesel power to its Tiguan Allspace SUV range after a brief hiatus knocked the two diesel options introduced at launch from the seven-seater line-up.

Loosening production restrictions have now allowed the most frugal 140TDI Highline to rejoin its three petrol-powered siblings in the Tiguan Allspace range for an almost unchanged price of $54,690 before on-road costs (+$200), which maintains the $1500 premium over the equivalent 162TSI Highline petrol.

The reintroduction of the 140TDI takes the Allspace line-up to four variants alongside the 110TSI, 132TSI and 162TSI petrols, but it returns alone and without the previous 110TDI that was available from 2018 launch.

With the return of the 140TDI, the Tiguan Allspace range has a new fuel economy and pulling power hero compared with its petrol-engined brethren.

Rated at 400Nm, its 2.0-litre turbo four-cylinder produces more grunt for owners who need to tow, while its power figure of 140kW ranks a close second in the range behind the 2.0-litre turbo petrol 162TSI which, as the name suggests, has 162kW (and 350Nm).

Despite the freshly introduced variant’s solid engine output, the 140TDI is now the most frugal of the range and asks for just 6.0 litres of diesel per 100 kilometres on the combined cycle, compared with the next best 110TSI which manages a claimed 6.6L/100km.

While the three petrol Tiguan Allspace options have been resonating with more metropolis-dwelling owners, Volkswagen says customers looking to cover more extra-urban and rural miles will welcome the return of diesel power.

Read next: How to look after your diesel particulate filter

“Diesel remains an essential part of our model mix, and is a necessity for many of our customers,” said Volkswagen Australia customer experience and marketing director Jason Bradshaw.

Only the entry level Tiguan Allspace has front wheel drive and a six-speed automatic transmission with all others, including the new 140TDI, equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch auto that feeds power to all four wheels.

As before, the 140TDI’s Highline moniker denotes the same specification as the 162TSI Highline at the top of the Allspace pack with the most generous levels of standard equipment in the range.

Allspace Features

Given Australia’s demanding market, the Allspace is kit-heavy at all levels and, included in the price are some compelling features such as dynamic LED headlights, keyless entry and start, three-zone climate control, power tailgate, and a good level of driver assistance technology. The latter includes lane keeping assistance, parking sensors all round, AEB with pedestrian recognition, rear view camera and driver fatigue monitoring.

At the pointy end of the range, however, the Highline variants add to the standard gear with adaptive dampers for adjustable ride characteristics, 19-inch alloy wheels, heated seats in the first two rows, and upholstery in part leather.

MORE: VW Tiguan Allspace 162TSI long-term review

The highest-spec versions also get the largest version of the central touchscreen and a 9.2-inch Discover Pro information and entertainment system as well as ambient interior illumination.

If that’s not enough luxury for an aspiring Allspace owner a series of options are on offer to boost the premium feel such as metallic paint for $800, a sound and vision pack boosts technology levels for $3000, an R-Line upgrade adds sporty details inside and out for the same cash, while a panoramic sunroof will add another $2000 to the bottom line.

The updated range now consists of four variants starting with the $40,490 110TSI Comfortline while the latest diesel 140TDI forms a new flagship for the Tiguan Allspace family.

The Tiguan Allspace 140TDI is available to order for October delivery for a small allocation of MY20 vehicles. The full allocation of MY21 vehicles will begin arriving from early November.