Outrage as woman passes through Melbourne COVID road block

A Melbourne woman's behaviour has been called "unnecessary and childish" after she filmed herself circumventing a roadblock in COVID-19-ravaged Victoria, after allegedly sourcing a list of instructions from social media.

MORE Travel restrictions state by state

The video, circulated widely on social media platforms and on commercial television, shows the woman, identified in the media as Eva Black, approaching a roadblock and refusing to answer questions about her destination or whereabouts.

A Melbourne woman has caused outrage after travelling through a coronavirus checkpoint in Victoria while refusing to answer questions from police. Full story: https://t.co/dBhCHTTIGq #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/pPtw3YgWKD — 7NEWS Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) July 24, 2020

Upon stopping at the roadblock, a police officer is heard asking Black her reason for travelling, to which she responds “Have I disturbed the peace?”

“No,” the police officer answered. “I’m just asking what your reason for travelling is.”

“Well, I don’t need to tell you that. I don’t know you,” said Black.

“So where have you come from today,” the officer responds, to which Black says: “I don’t need to answer your questions”.

She is then seen to celebrate the encounter as she drove away.

A still from the video

"Victoria Police is aware of a video circulating on social media involving a woman who refused to tell police her purpose for travelling when stopped at a vehicle checkpoint," read a statement from Victoria Police late on Friday.

"Police have confirmed the woman’s identity and are aware of the time, date and location where this interaction occurred."

OPINION No, you shouldn't go for a drive

With Greater Melbourne currently under Level Three travel restrictions, police confirmed that Black will be investigated for breaking the Public Health and Wellbeing Act.

"Enquiries are currently taking place to determine whether there was any breach of the CHO's directions and if any other criminal offences have taken place," said the statement.

"Police will continue to use the powers available to them under the Public Health and Wellbeing Act 2008 to ensure community safety. Likewise, they will enforce any offences identified at the time or at a later stage."

MORE Will commuting ever return to normal?

Regulation breaches in Victoria can attract hefty fines, and Victorian police appear to be in no mood to tolerate further breaches of this nature.

"People are required to produce identification if they are stopped at a checkpoint or on the street. Police are working incredibly hard to keep the community safe and this type of behaviour is just completely unnecessary and childish."