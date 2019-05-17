2020 Ford Focus review

What key features do I get if I spend more? Expand Section

The least expensive Focus is the Trend, which rolls on 16-inch alloy wheels and has cloth seat trim.



Spend more for the Focus ST-Line and you get bigger and arguably more stylish 17-inch wheels, and firmer suspension for more stable handling.



Available as a hatch or wagon, the ST-Line also has dual-zone climate control (which allows the driver and front passenger to choose different cabin temperatures), a wireless phone-charging pad, LED fog- and tail-lamps, auto-folding and heated door mirrors, puddle lamps, tyre-pressure monitor, and a smart key that allows you to unlock and start the car without removing the key from your pocket or bag.



The ST-Line is also features sporty exterior trim features including a body-kit with side skirts, chrome twin tailpipes, while the interior gains a flat-bottomed steering wheel, metal foot pedals.



The ST-Line wagon costs about $2000 more than the hatch, and comes with roof rails and easy folding rear seats. It also has more advanced independent rear suspension.



The SUV-inspired Focus Active wagon is similarly equipped to the ST-Line wagon minus the sporty garnish. It has a higher ride height and is equipped with Trail and Slippery driving mode to help negotiate rougher surfaces and roads with poor traction due to snow and ice.



Opt for the Titanium, and the wheels grow to 18 inches and are fitted with significantly wider tyres of a lower profile, adding grip and sharpening steering response. The driver’s seat is power-adjustable, and all seats are trimmed partly in leather and heated. You also get chrome exterior trim, adaptive LED headlights, 10-speaker premium sound system with subwoofer and variable colour LED ambient interior lighting.



The Focus Titanium also offers additional active safety features including adaptive cruise control with ‘stop and go’ function that works in heavy traffic, blind-spot warning, and rear cross-traffic alert. These are available in the other Focus versions as part of an optional Driver Assistance Pack that costs about $1250.



If it’s performance that you’re after, the Focus ST adds the more powerful four-cylinder turbocharged engine that comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, or a seven-speed auto as a no-cost option.



The ST is similarly equipped to the ST-Line with the addition of a the Driver Assistance Pack, heated and powered adjusted steering wheel, sliding centre-console armrest, and the 10-speaker premium audio system found in the Focus Titanium.



Performance extras include a body kit, rear spoiler, 19-inch alloy wheels, launch control, red brake calipers, sports suspension with adaptive dampers and selectable drive modes with normal, slippery, race track and sport settings.



Unlike the ST-Line, the ST only has single-zone climate control.