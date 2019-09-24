2020 Holden Colorado review

The least costly Colorado is the LS, which is aimed at tradespeople who want a simple but capable truck. It has cloth seats, basic-looking 16-inch steel wheels. The Single and Crew Cab versions have durable vinyl floor covering.
Spend more for a Colorado LT and you get wheels an inch bigger in diameter made from lighter and more stylish aluminium alloy. Front fog lights project a wide beam low across the road for better vision when it is misty, and side steps make it easier to step into the vehicle. The floors are covered with carpet, the tailgate can be locked, and clear-sounding digital radio is added to the infotainment system.
The LSX Crew Cab is based on the LT but gains more aggressive styling with 18-inch grey alloy wheels, gloss black grille, flared wheel arches, and a soft tonneau cover.
Spend more again on a Colorado LTZ and you get a lot of extra stuff. The front seats are heated, the driver’s seat is power adjustable, and the touchscreen is bigger (at 8.0 inches) and has built-in satellite navigation. Windscreen wipers come on automatically when it rains, and climate-control ventilation maintains a set cabin temperature. Front parking sensors augment those at the rear.
Tyre monitoring system lets you know if either of the 18-inch tyres are going flat (a useful safety feature which could also save you from damaging the tyre irreparably). Aesthetic extras include chrome door handles, chrome side mirrors and a sports bar (which looks like a rollover hoop but is fitted purely for the look).
Finally, the LTZ brings you two active safety aids: forward collision alert and lane departure warning. (For more on these features, please open the Safety section below.)
The LTZ+ has all that plus a towbar.
The most expensive Colorado is the Z71, which adds leather trim seats to the equipment of the LTZ. It also gets roof rails (which make it easier to attach a rooftop luggage system), and a range of exterior styling tweaks that give it a sportier look all its own.
Holden has created a broad range of accessories for the Colorado. They include bull bars and driving lights, fender flares (they make the wheel arches look bigger), bike carriers and even sheepskin seat inserts. Other accessories are aimed at those planning serious off-roading: snorkels, tougher bash plates (for better underbody protection), and “all-terrain” tyres with better puncture resistance.
These can be added separately or as part of a range of extra-cost packages to enhance your Colorado – the Tradie Pack, The Black Pack, The Farmer Packs, The Rig Pack and The Xtreme Pack.