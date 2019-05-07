2018-2019 Holden Commodore and Calais review

Which engine uses least fuel, and why wouldn't I choose it? Expand Section

Three engines are available in a Commodore: a 2.0-litre turbo petrol, 2.0-litre turbo diesel, and a V6 petrol.



The diesel engine is the most fuel-efficient and is available in the entry-level LT sedan and Sportwagon, and Calais sedan. It consumes 5.6 litres/100km on official test figures (city and country combined) in the LT sedan, and 5.7- and 5.8 Litres/100KM in the LT Sportwagon and Calais respectively.



Wheels magazine drove a diesel Calais more than 3000km from Melbourne to Burke via Sydney, where it averaged 7.2 litres/100km.



Coupled with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it feels refined and is excellent for highway cruising, but does take a little while to get going.



One reason you wouldn’t choose it is that you would like the extra grunt and sportier response that comes with the 2.0-litre petrol engine, or the V6. And if most of your driving is in urban traffic you won’t see the best of the diesel’s efficiency.



You might also want the extra traction of all-wheel-drive, which is only available with the V6 powertrain.



Both petrol engines are coupled with an excellent nine-speed automatic transmission.



The 2.0-litre petrol is reasonably economical, sipping between 7.4- and 7.6 litres/100km/h across the different sedan and Sportwagon versions. It is quick off the mark and responsive while feeling very in tune with the nine-speed transmission.



The 3.6-litre V6 is the most powerful engine in the Commodore range, though its acceleration isn’t really apparent until you’re well on your way and revs mount up. Fuel consumption is rated at 9.1 litres/100km.



Expect this to be more in real-world driving conditions. Wheels’ trip from Melbourne to Bourke also saw a V6-powered Commodore VXR average 11.7 litres/100km, though this is still less than the twin-turbo V6 Kia Stinger.



