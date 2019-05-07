2018-2019 Holden Commodore and Calais review

The least costly Commodore is the LT, which comes standard with the 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine, cloth seat trim, 7.0-inch touchscreen, 17-inch wheels, as well as the equipment that all Commodores have.
The LT Sportwagon has the same equipment levels as the sedan, but is a little more expensive, with the benefit being a bigger, more practical cargo area.
The LT sedan and Sportwagon are also available with the 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine for about $3000 extra.
Spend more on the Commodore RS and you gain a bunch of cosmetic enhancements including sports body kit, rear-lip spoiler and bigger 18-inch alloy wheels. The athletic touches carry on inside too with sports front seats and leather sport steering wheel.
Additional active safety
features include blind-spot warning and rear-cross traffic alert.
The RS Sportwagon gains a hands-free power-operated tailgate.
There is no diesel RS option, but you can add the more powerful V6 engine with all-wheel-drive for about $3500.
The RS-V comes standard with the V6 all-wheel-drive powertrain, and a more sporty-looking rear end. The infotainment gains a bigger 8.0-inch touchscreen, inbuilt satellite navigation and digital radio (DAB+) and certain phones can be charged without a cable on the wireless charging pad.
The AWD system can be adapted to suite different road conditions, and driving information such as speed and cruise control information is up at eye level on a head-up display.
The RS-V also gains leather appointed seats that are heated at the front, sports steering wheel with paddle shifters
, alloy brake and accelerator pedals, and ambient lighting to enhance the interior design at night.
Spending more on the Commodore can take you down a sportier path with the VXR, or toward the luxury focused Calais.
The V6 AWD VXR is the most expensive Commodore and gains a host of extra features over the RS-V for superior handling, including adaptive suspension which can be set to cater for different road and driving conditions, Brembo brakes that dramatically increase stopping power and bigger 20-inch wheels that provide additional grip.
The VXR also gains adaptive cruise control, which automatically maintains speed and distance behind a vehicle in front, clever adaptive LED Matrix headlights, a 360-degree camera to help you spot obstacles around the vehicle when parking, and an electric sunroof.
Interior enhancements include a BOSE premium audio system, VXR floor mats and door sill plates, performance leather sports seats with powered side bolsters, front and back heated seats, and front ventilated seats to help keep you fresh on hot days.
The Calais comes with a choice of all three engines and has everything that all Commodores have plus leather-appointed trim with heated front seats, wireless phone charging and the same level of active safety as the RS which includes blind sport warning and rear cross traffic alert.
The Calais also has the infotainment upgrade with the 8.0-inch screen, satellite navigation and digital radio.
The wagon version of the Calais is called the Tourer and has SUV-like features including high-riding suspension, and a hands-free powered tailgate. It comes standard with the V6, and AWD, which can be set to provide the best traction for different road conditions.
The Calais V is the most luxurious Commodore and shares features with the VXR including 20-inch wheels, adaptive LED Matric headlights, wireless phone charging, head-up display, 360-degree camera, sports steering wheel with paddle shifter, and BOSE premium audio.
Front and rear seats are heated, and the front seats also ventilated and the driver’s seat has powered side bolsters and even a massage function.
The Calais V sedan has an electric sunroof, and the Tourer a bigger panoramic sunroof.