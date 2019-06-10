2020 Honda CR-V review

The least costly Honda CR-V is the CR-V Vi, which comes with fabric-covered seating for five, 5.0-inch touchscreen, 17-inch wheels, front-wheel drive, and the features common to all CR-Vs.
Paying more for a CR-V can get you more convenience and comfort, and either all-wheel drive or seven seats.
The CR-V VTi adds a larger 7.0-inch touchscreen and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
, which lets you view and operate some smartphone apps (including navigation, and voice control) from the touchscreen.
A seven-seat version of the CR-V VTi, called the VTI-E
is also available and as well as the extra row comes with leather-appointed seats, bigger 18-inch wheels, and third-row air-conditioning vents mounted in the ceiling.
Coughing up for a CR-V VTi-S brings you a power-operated tailgate, which you can open and close from the key fob or from buttons on the car. Front and rear distance-sensors help you nuzzle into parking spots, and headlights switch themselves on when it’s getting dark. There is satellite navigation that does not depend on your phone. And the wheel size rises to 18 inches, for a sportier look.
Spending an extra $3200 or so will get you a VTi-S with all-wheel drive that also brings also brings you Adaptive cruise control
(with Low-speed follow) and a suite of sensor-based safety aids, under the label Honda Sensing.
The Adaptive cruise control will automatically reduce your set cruising speed to follow a slower car in front, resuming when the way is clear. If the car in front comes to a halt, the system will stop you behind it – and if it takes off again, just tap the accelerator pedal and your CR-V will resume following. The sensor-based safety aids comprise auto-braking and three forms of lane-keeping help.
Spending some more again will buy you more luxurious seven-seat CR-V, the front-wheel-drive VTi-L. In addition to the third seat row, the VTi-L comes with part-leather seat trim, heating for both front seats, and a driver’s seat that is power adjustable and can remember your adjustments (so that you can restore them quickly after a companion has driven the car). Your windscreen wipers work automatically when it rains.
Like the VTi-E, the VTi-L miss out on the Honda Sending safety package, which is only available in AWD versions.
The most expensive CR-V is the VTi-LX, which returns to five seats but restores all-wheel drive. It adds a radio that receives digital signals (for more stations and a better sound), and very bright and long-lived LED headlights that shine into corners when you turn the wheel.
The VTi-LX also brings you the Honda Sensing package.