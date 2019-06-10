2020 Honda CR-V review

How is life in the rear seats? Expand Section

Second row comfort varies depending on whether you’re in a five-seat CR-V or a seven-seater.



The five-seater has plenty of rear leg room and headroom for the average adult, and more than enough space for three kids to sit across the bench. A pair of USB ports on the rear of the centre console allows rear passengers to keep phones and tablets charged up. Face-level ventilation outlets should keep them cool in summer as well.



The seven-seat CR-Vs add a pair of retractable seats behind the second row, but the second row itself is also different. Able to slide forward and back, and to tumble forward to improve access to the third row, its seating area is flatter, firmer in its cushioning and less supportive than in the five-seater. It’s also placed higher, pushing passengers’ heads closer to the roof – an issue even for adults of average height.



Passengers in the third row of the seven-seaters get their own fan controls and head-level air vents, as well as integrated cupholders. The knee and foot room available is best suited for children.



With the middle row tumbled forward, access to the third row is at least easy - even for adults.



The CR-V has provision for securing up to three baby capsules across the second-row seat. However, the top-tether anchorages for them are fixed to the cargo-area roof, just ahead of the tailgate opening. That means that when a child-seat is fitted, its top-tether bisects the space behind it where a third-row passenger would sit.