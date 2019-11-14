Update 1: Emerging from lockdown in style

The most surprising thing about the Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e plug-in hybrid SUV is that its $86,300 starting price is just $4800 more than the petrol GLC 300.

That’s a very reasonable price to pay to gain Benz’s excellent EQ electrification and about 46km of emissions-free driving between charges.



Oops, I forgot my mask!

For someone like me, who lives in inner-city Melbourne, 46km is enough for daily running around, particularly during COVID-19 restrictions that see me working from home.

In theory, I'd also be able to make the return trip Oakleigh office, which is just inside my 25km limit, on electrons alone.

But – and it’s a big BUT – I also have that inner-city problem of no off-street parking so charging the battery overnight isn’t an option.

Plugging in during the day is possible, provided I can get a park out front of my house and can run a cable safely and securely – which isn’t easy.

So I have to rely on public chargers which aren't exactly prolific in my neighbourhood – I’ll discuss this in the next update.

Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e equipment levels

This is a handsome looking premium mid-sized SUV and the 300-spec brings plenty of bells of and whistles including the fully digitised dashboard, and Benz’s MBUX infotainment system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice command.

One thing I liked when I first hopped in this car was how it automatically found my Bluetooth connection without me having to fiddle around with settings on the screen or my phone.

It also has Apple CarPlay/Android Auto via USB which can be a pain as Benz now uses micro-USB sockets so it requires an adaptor cable if you have a standard USB charging cable.

And occasionally there’s a bug where Apple CarPlay can only be operated via the phone (when parked of course), which kinda defeats the purpose.

As well as all the GLC 300e’s scrolling list of standard features, the car we’re testing comes $11,000 to take its retail price to $97,300. These include:

Brilliant blue premium paint - $1600

Black leather upholstery - $2900

Seat comfort package; driver’s seat/door mirror memory function, heated front seats and additional power adjustments - $1300.

Vision P ackage; with panoramic sunroof; head-up display and Burmester surround sound system - $5500.

Being a Mercedes-Benz it’s all beautifully put together and the seat comfort is complemented by the smooth ride on the adjustable dampers that automatically adapts to different vehicle loads.

I look forward to trying this out on country roads should restrictions further ease soon.

GLC 300e economy figures

Much of the driving I've done so far has been with the batteries charged.

I have travelled 110km, 83km of which was in EV mode. The remaining 27km saw premium unleaded petrol consumed at a rate of 3.6L/100km around town.

That's a little more than the official 2.6L/100km combined rating, though that has all been around town in Melbourne traffic that's slowly getting back to normal.

Battery consumption has been 16.4kW/100km.

I’ll be able to provide a better idea of how GLC 300e performs and drinks with the 2.0-litre engine running, and how it stacks up with the standard GLC 300’s official combined 8.1L/100km combined fuel consumption, in the next update.

