Plug-in Hybrid Vehicles (PHEVs) can offer the advantages of a battery-electric vehicle without having to sacrifice the peace of mind that comes with having an internal combustion engine (ICE) under your bonnet.

For the average Aussie commute, most PHEVs can run purely on electricity for emissions free motoring, but will function like a conventional hybrid once the battery runs out.

A downside of PHEVs compared with regular hybrids is that their pure-electric range requires a bigger battery, which often makes them heavier and less fuel-efficient than comparable hybrids and even some ICE vehicles when using the engine. This might appear to contradict PHEV's very low fuel consumption figures, though it's worth noting their litres/100km figure assumes you've ventured off with fully charged battery.

Optimising the fuel efficiency of a PHEV often comes down your charging regime. If you head off with a flat battery, you'll be dragging around dead weight, but if plugging in every night becomes part of your routine, you'll be making the most of the technology under your bonnet and boot.

If you've done your research and feel a PHEV is the right fit for your transport requirements, here is a list of all the models available in Australia if your budget reaches to $90,000.

Hyundai Ioniq PHEV

Similar inside to the i30 hatch, the plug-in hybrid version of the IONIQ is a good option for anyone who doesn't want to go headfirst into the full Ioniq EV experience (The Hyundai Ioniq is the only model on sale in Australia that is offered as a mild hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicle).

It has a 63km pure electric range, which is more than enough for the average city commute, making it a relatively affordable option for anyone considering emissions-free daily driving. That said, we reckon it's worth paying about $6500 more for the full EV Ioniq that offers a 320km range, if you can live without the combustion power safety net.

Price from: $42,410

EV range: 63km

Hybrid fuel consumption (combined): 1.1L/100km

CO2 emissions (combined): 26g/km

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

The best-selling plug-in electric vehicle in Australia, Mitsubishi's Outlander has a 55km EV range which is more than enough for an emissions-free school run.

In December 2019 it gained a more powerful 2.4-litre petrol engine and 70kW electric motor and the battery capacity increased from 12kWh to 13.8kWh, which brought improved performance and range compared with the previous model.

Price from: $47,390

EV range: 55km

Hybrid fuel consumption (combined): 1.9L/100km

CO2 emissions (combined): 43g/km

Mini Countryman Hybrid

The first plug-in Mini to go on sale in this country has a full-charge range of 40km from its 7.6kWh lithium-ion battery pack – enough for the average Australian to drive from home to work and back without having to run the car’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol three-cylinder engine.

Price from: $57,200

EV range: 50km

Hybrid fuel consumption (combined): 2.4L/100km

CO2 emissions (combined): 54g/km

Mercedes-Benz A250e

The Mercedes-Benz A Class is now available with an ultra-efficient plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain that’s capable of travelling up to 73 kilometres on batteries alone.

Available in hatchback and sedan versions, it comprises a front-wheel-drive hybrid powertrain with a 118kW/250Nm 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, coupled with 75kW/300Nm electric motor and 15.6kWh battery that generates more off-the-line oomph than the regular A250.

Price from: $63,400

EV range: 73km

Hybrid fuel consumption (combined): 1.6L/100km

CO2 emissions (combined): 34g/km

Volvo XC40 Recharge

This plug-in hybrid version of Volvo's Wheels Car of the Year winning small SUV will save you around 30 percent in fuel costs during regular driving and can slash your fuel bill altogether if you keep it plugged in and ready for short journeys.

Where other XC40s use 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol power, this one is propelled by a 1.5-litre three-cylinder petrol engine paired with a small battery pack and electric motor.

Price from: $64,990

EV range: 44km

Hybrid fuel consumption (combined): 2.2L/100km

CO2 emissions (combined): 50g/km

Mercedes-Benz C300e

The C300e sedan utilises Benz's third generation of hybrid technology and has a strong 90kW electric motor that propels it for up to 55km on battery power alone. The motor also combines with the 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine to produce up to 235kW/700Nm through the back wheels via the nine-speed automatic transmission. That means it's quick off the mark and can sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 5.4 seconds.

Price from: $81,687

EV range: 52km

Hybrid fuel consumption (combined): 2.1L/100km

CO2 emissions (combined): 46g/km

BMW 330e

The electrified version of BMW's popular sports sedan features a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor for 185kW under normal operation, but an overboost function adds 30kW to that total for a zero to 100km/h dash in 6.0 seconds.

Price from: $81,900

EV range: 37km

Hybrid fuel consumption (combined): 2.2L/100km

CO2 emissions (combined): 49g/km



Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e

The GLC 300e’s medium SUV's place in Merc’s plug-in-hybrid rollout is more than justified given its pricing, which is about $5000 more than the petrol GLC 300.

It features a 13.5kWh lithium-ion battery pack which supplies energy to an electric motor for up to 46km of emission-free driving in premium comfort.

Price from: $82,888

EV range: 46km

Hybrid fuel consumption (combined): 2.6L/100km

CO2 emissions (combined): 59g/km

EV range, fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are as stated to GreenVehicleGuide.gov.au

