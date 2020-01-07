2020 Suzuki Ignis review

You’ll probably be surprised just how much fun the Ignis is to drive – in the city and on trips into the countryside.



That’s largely because it’s so light – only about two-thirds the weight of most other cars listed as small SUVs.



The Ignis goes around corners like they are hardly there – whether it’s sharp city turns or more flowing country bends.

On the open road its progress feels surprisingly effortless. You want to sustain 110km/h up a long, steep, freeway hill? No problem, and without the engine feeling like it is working very hard. That’s thanks in part to the help it gets from the CVT.

Although it’s a front-wheel-drive car designed with city use in mind – an SUV in name and shape only – the Ignis does ride an inch or so higher than more traditional city hatchbacks and it has a notably shorter expanse of body ahead of the front wheels.

That means there is less chance you’ll damage something if you venture onto bumpy and potholed country roads.

A word of warning however: You might not like the way a CVT adjusts the gear ratios seamlessly, rather than in steps like other automatics do. Some say it can feel like you’re in a manual car with a slipping clutch. When you demand a burst of speed – perhaps when overtaking a slow truck on the open road – the CVT allows the engine to spin hard almost immediately, holding it at a constant pitch as the transmission accelerates the car.

Doing things this way makes the Ignis quicker – but some people don’t like to feel the car changing speed while the engine is not.