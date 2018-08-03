2020 Volkswagen Tiguan review

What about safety in a Tiguan? Expand Section

Every Tiguan has the mandatory electronic stability control, auto headlights and wipers, a reversing camera, front and rear parking sensors, daytime running lights (which help other drivers see you), and seven airbags.



In addition, all Tiguans have city-speed auto emergency braking, a highway-speed forward collision alert, lane-keeping assistance, and a driver fatigue monitor.



Two airbags protect the driver and front passenger’s upper bodies from frontal impacts, and a third protects the driver’s knees. One outside each front seat protects at chest level from side impacts. And curtain airbags extending down each side of the car at head level protect front and rear passengers from side impacts.



The Tiguan’s standard driver assist systems use radar and camera sensors to monitor the roadway ahead when you’re driving.



Its autonomous emergency braking, which Volkswagen calls City Emergency Brake, operates at speeds up to 30km/h and can automatically brake the car if it concludes a collision is imminent (typically with a sharply slowing vehicle ahead). At all higher speeds, Front Assist warns you of an impending collision but will not apply the brakes for you.



Lane Assist uses the camera to monitor lane markers. At speeds over 55km/h, if it concludes you are drifting out of your lane – perhaps from distraction – it will gently adjust the steering in an attempt to bring you back. If you continue to drift, it will vibrate the steering wheel and flash a warning.



Fatigue detection monitors your movements of the steering wheel. If they suggest you might be falling asleep, it proposes you take a break.



Should none of this prevent a crash (perhaps because you have been hit from behind), Multi-collision brake acts to prevent your drifting into the path of another vehicle after impact, automatically applying the brakes.



On Comfortline Tiguans you can enhance the standard safety equipment with a Driver assistance pack at extra cost. Among other features, it adds Side Assist and Rear Traffic Alert – both relying on rear-facing sensors. The former helps you avoid changing lanes into the path of an adjacent or overtaking vehicle, warning you with a light in the exterior mirror and even seeking to steer you away from danger. The latter works when you are reversing, looking to either side behind you for vehicles crossing on a collision course. These come standard with the Highline.



The Australasian New Car Assessment Program (ANCAP) has rated the Tiguan at five stars for safety, most recently in October 2016.