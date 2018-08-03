2020 Volkswagen Tiguan review

The least costly Tiguan, the 110TSI Trendline
, has cloth-covered seats, 17-inch wheels, and drives only the front wheels. A manual gearbox is standard, with the auto an extra-cost option.
Spend more for any Tiguan Comfortline
and auto transmission is standard. You also get satellite-navigation. Three-zone air-conditioning lets rear passengers too choose their temperature, and they can fold down little tables housed behind the front seats.
Choosing Comfortline also gives you access to the more powerful 132TSI petrol engine, which brings all-wheel drive (which Volkswagen calls 4Motion).
The 132TSI Comfortline
also brings 18-inch alloy wheels, cloth seats and an 8.0-inch colour touchscreen.
The Comfortline can also be had with a Driver Assistance Pack. That brings you Adaptive cruise control (which can match the speed of a slower car in front on the highway, even bringing you automatically to a halt if that car stops). There is also an Active info display – which replaces your instrument cluster with a 12.3-inch customisable colour screen. And there is lane-change assistance (called Side Assist) and a rear cross-traffic alert (for more on these systems, please open the Safety section below).
Upgrading to the Tiguan Highline brings the more powerful 162TSI engine and you get body enhancements, a 9.2-inch touchscreen and bigger 19-inch alloy wheels.
You also gain the Driver Assistant Pack as standard, LED tail-lights, Vienna leather upholstery, electrically adjustable front seats, heated front and outboard rear seats, and ambient interior lighting.
The Highline now comes standard with Adaptive chassis control that lets you soften the suspension (for more comfort) or stiffen it (for sharper handling), while driving. Option packages
As well as choosing the Driver Assistance Pack, the Comfortline buyers can option the Luxury package for about $4000. It brings leather on the seats, heating for the front seats, power adjustment for the driver’s seat, and a memory for up to three drivers’ settings. There is a big sunroof, and the exterior mirrors fold against the body automatically when parked (which keeps them out of harm’s way).
If you still have money left to spend on your Comfortline you can also specify the Sound & Vision Package that adds a Dynaudio Excite premium sound system, active digital dashboard display, ambient lighting and surround view parking display.
Spending about $3000 more on a Highline will get you the R-Line Package that makes the Highline look sportier with a series of exterior and interior enhancements including revised bumpers and side sills, a black rear spoiler, bigger 20-inch wheels with thinner low-profile tyres, R-Line Vienna leather sports seats, brushed stainless steel pedals, sports steering wheel with paddle shifters
, black headliner, and aluminium scuff plates inside the door frames with R-Line logos.
A Sound & Vision is also available for the Highline, which adds the active digital dashboard display, Dynaudio Excite premium audio and surround-view parking display.
A panoramic sunroof can be added to the Highline for about $2000.