WhichCar TV S02 E16 preview

Hyundai Veloster at the Bay of Islands

Dan has to do his best to break his attention away from the stunning backdrop of New Zealand's Bay of Islands in order to have a good, hard look at how the Hyundai Veloster has evolved into its second generation.

SUV vs Dual-cab ute tow test

WhichCar TV's Peter Elliott and Terry King do battle this week, each armed with a Volkswagen load-lugger. Watch on as we pit ute against SUV in this ultimate tow test.

Nissan Patrol sets sail for Cape Kidnappers

This week David steers the Nissan Patrol towards Cape Kidnappers, a sinister-sounding headland that has a dark history. Watch on as we set sail to learn more about the place, as well as the newly-facelifted Nissan Patrol.

WhichCar TV Season Two Episode 16

4:00pm Sunday June 7, Channel 10

