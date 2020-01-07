Meet the COTY 2020 finalists: Tesla Model 3

No contender of Wheels Car of the Year 2020 was as anticipated as the Tesla Model 3.

The hype train around the most-important car in Tesla’s line-up was immense. It promised to democratise electric vehicle ownership, all in a stylish and rapid package.

Well, we can confirm that it delivered, earning its place in the final five with aplomb.

While our independent testing revealed the Model 3 was just a tenth-of-a-second quicker than Porsche’s iconic hero, Judges remarked at how the Tesla’s panoramic view from the cabin made it feel faster from the driver’s seat. Hell, even the base Standard Plus version is impressively quick.

Read next: Can electric cars rule the roost?

But simply being fast doesn’t make a COTY finalist, what does is impressive and game-changing real-world functionality, along with advanced technology, and a ultra-competitive price.

That’s three big ticks in line with the COTY criteria right there.

Our testing also revealed genuine efficiency in the real-world, and you can’t accuse any of the judges of having a light right foot!

There are four staunch rivals standing in the Model 3’s path to COTY victory, including another electric vehicle in the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

Can the Model 3 do what the Model S before it could not and win the biggest award in Australian motoring? Find out on January 30 when the winner is revealed.

Read next: Best (and worst) braking cars in Australia revealed