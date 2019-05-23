IF ANYTHING suggests Mitsubishi’s glory days are in the rear-view mirror it would be this Lancer Evolution Wagon.

Born just before the Global Financial Crisis, the Evo Wagon was a special-edition send-off to the supercar-killing Evolution IX, borrowing almost all of its goodies and bolting them into a regular five-door Lancer.

That means the Evo Wagon included Mitsubishi’s venerated 4G63 2.0-litre engine mated to a six-speed manual. It scored a slightly lower torque output than the sedan, making do with 206kW and 392Nm in lieu of the full 400Nm.

Despite this, and an extra 70kg loaded onto the rear wheels, the Wagon reportedly was every bit as quick as its four-door sibling in a straight line, with one outlet at the time recording a 4.8sec 0-100km/h sprint. That trumps our test back in 2005 of an Evo IX sedan that accelerated from the line to 100km/h in 5.02sec on Aussie fuel.

On the twisting stuff, though, the Wagon might have struggled to keep with its sedan counterpart due to its all-wheel drivetrain missing out on the lauded Mitsubishi’s AYC electronically controlled locking rear diff. Nevertheless, it came with a front helical LSD, active centre differential, Brembos and sedan-mirroring suspension and steering set-ups, so you still would have needed to tie down your surfboards extra tight.

One thing the Wagon did offer exclusively was a five-speed automatic option. Called the GT-A, it was priced slightly lower than the manual-equipped GT.

And what was that price exactly? Being a special edition limited to 2500, the Evo Wagon was sadly restricted to the Japanese market only, making it a moot point for Aussie punters, but at release the GT was priced at 3.486 million yen (AUD$40,812). Nothing compared to what we’d pay to go back in time and drive one...

2005 MITSUBISHI LANCER EVOLUTION IX WAGON SPECS

Engine: 1997cc inline-4, DOHC, 16v, turbo

Power: 206kW @ 6500rpm

Torque: 392Nm @ 3000rpm

0-100km/h: 4.8sec (estimated)

Price: AUD$40,812 (converted)