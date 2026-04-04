Although the government has cut the fuel excise in half, we’re still seeing very high fuel prices around Australia thanks to the conflict in the Middle East. Regular unleaded petrol prices around the $2.35 per litre mark (at the time of writing), mean filling up a family SUV will cost around $140. Australians are, therefore, considering more fuel efficient vehicles, but not all of us can afford a new car. With that in mind, what are the best used cars from 2020 onwards which offer sub-5L/100km fuel consumption? Here’s the WhichCar by Wheels guide:

Light cars: Kia Picanto

3

Drivetrain: 62kW 1.25-litre four-cylinder petrol engine or 74kW 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine, five-speed manual or four-speed automatic

Combined fuel consumption: From 5L/100km

Used car prices (2020 base models with around 90,000km): From around $14,000

The Kia Picanto has long been one of our favourite small cars thanks to its fun-to-drive nature, practical cabin, good standard equipment levels and long warranty – in fact, 2020 Picanto models will still be covered by their new car warranty until 2027. Budget around $14,000 for a good example from 2020 with around 90,000km and more if you’re wanting an automatic or fun, three-pot Picanto GT.

The Picanto is also impressively fuel efficient, despite not featuring any form of hybrid tech, with the five-speed manual rated at 5L/100km. The optional four-speed automatic and turbo GT go above the mark slightly, but they’re still quite efficient and have potential to significantly reduce your fuel useage.

Small cars: Toyota Prius

3

Drivetrain: 90kW 1.8-litre four-cylinder hybrid, eCVT

Combined fuel consumption: 3.4L/100km

Used car prices (2019 base models with around 90,000km): From around $26,000

The Toyota Prius is the poster child for fuel efficient motoring. Ever since it was first released in 1997, it’s been known as the greenest petrol-powered car on the planet thanks to its hybrid drivetrain and slippery hatchback body giving impressive fuel consumption, even today.

The Prius was rated at just 3.4L/100km on the combined cycle in 2020, which is only 0.1L/100km above the most fuel efficient car today, its Yaris hybrid smaller sibling. Because they weren’t the best-selling cars in their prime, Prius models aren’t that easy to find on the used car market and if you do, it could be a grey market import from Japan. Prices for 2020 Australian models start from around $26,000.

Medium cars: Toyota Camry

3

Drivetrain: 170kW 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, eCVT

Combined fuel consumption: 4.2L/100km

Used car prices (2020 base models with around 90,000km): From around $28,000

Have you ever caught a ride with apps like Uber? Chances are that if so, a Toyota Camry was involved and that’s because it’s the perfect ride sharing car with a hugely spacious rear seat and impressive combined fuel consumption. For drivers, the Camry offers a comfortable cabin and a good driving experience with a great ride and reasonable handling too.

Despite being a big sedan with a somewhat large 2.5-litre engine, the Camry uses just 4.2L/100km on the combined cycle and is a great car to save money on fuel. Used prices for a 2020 Camry with around 90,000km start from around $28,000, which isn’t a lot for such a large car.

Small SUVs: Kia Niro Hybrid

3

Drivetrain: 1.6-litre four-cylinder hybrid, six-speed dual-clutch

Combined fuel consumption: 3.8L/100km

Used car prices (2020 base models with around 90,000km): From around $24,000

The Kia Niro isn’t exactly well known in the Australian market, and we think that’s a shame because it’s a handsome, practical and easy driving small SUV. The Niro offers three fuel-saving drivetrains: a hybrid, a plug-in hybrid and even an electric option, which is rare these days, let alone in 2020. The Niro isn’t the best-selling car around, so it is a bit rare, but prices for 2020 hybrid examples with around 90,000km start from around $24,000.

We think that the hybrid variant gives the best balance between cost and efficiency. Rated at just 3.8L/100km, the 2020 Niro hybrid is impressively efficient and it’s also quite good to drive, having been developed largely for the European market. Plus, like the Picanto above, 2020 examples are still covered by the manufacturer’s warranty.

Medium SUVs: Toyota RAV4

3

Drivetrain: 163kW 2.5-litre four-cylinder hybrid, eCVT

Combined fuel consumption: 4.7L/100km

Used car prices (2020 base models with around 90,000km): From around $34,000

One of the best-selling cars we’ve seen since 2020 is undoubtedly the Toyota RAV4, which sold over one million units globally in 2025 alone. It’s clear that many medium SUV buyers wanted to switch to hybrid power and the RAV4’s hybrid system is impressively fuel efficient, rated from 4.7L/100km.

Because of the demand for the RAV4 hybrid, it’s not cheap on the used car market for buyers with 2020 examples with around 90,000km still fetching from around $34,000 – or, around $6000 less than when they were new six years ago. But regardless of the price, the RAV4 still provides comfortable, reliable, fuel efficient and practical medium SUV motoring.