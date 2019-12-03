If you need to get to the work site in a hurry, there's one dual-cab that stands above the rest in terms of straight-line performance: the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ.

Wheels recently had the Silverado in for our regimented independent performance testing, and the results are very impressive for a two-and-a-half-tonne beast.

Powered by a 6.2-litre naturally-aspirated EcoTec V8, the 1500 sends 313kW and 624Nm to all four wheels.

Using a VBOX GPS data recorder to log times, the Silverado cracked 100km/h from a standstill in 6.4 seconds.

Not only does this make it the quickest dual-cab that you can buy right now, it’s also quicker than a surprising number of passenger cars.

The Alfa Romeo Giulia Super, Ford Fiesta ST, Hyundai Veloster Turbo, four-cylinder Kia Stinger, and Volkswagen Polo GTI would all lose to the Silverado at a traffic light grand prix.

From our independent testing, the monster American pick-up and Hyundai i30 N hot hatch hero are perfectly matched to 100km/h, despite the former hauling more than extra tonne of mass.

The speed is all down to the petrol V8 and 10-speed automatic gearbox combination, with the latter keeping the big bent-eight in the thick end of the power band as it revs toward the 6600rpm redline and cut-out.

Our test vehicle was fitted with all-terrain Goodyear Wrangler Trailrunner AT rubber, in beefy 275/60 R20 115S specs.

The tyres do an impressive job in hauling the 2588kg beast to a standstill, stopping from 100km/h in 40.4 metres. While not a match for smaller, lighter cars, it is an impressive feat considering the weight and speed involved.

To get the best time out of the Silverado, it is best to leave the transmission in its automatic setting. When locked into both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive the 1500 recorded a 0-100km/h time closer to seven seconds.

By leaving the everything in automatic, the clever electronics on board the HSV-converted pick-up are able to manage power as it sees fit.

Keep your foot in the accelerator and you’ll roll past 150km/h and 180km/h at 13 and 20 seconds flat respectively.

The quarter mile is dispatched in 14.5 seconds, crossing the finish line at 158km/h.

Where the Silverado 1500 really shines compared to regular diesel dual-cabs is its top end muscle. Although it's not the most relevant for road users, the 100-180km/h increment is taken car of in 10.9 seconds. The Volkswagen Amarok 580 Ultimate takes almost eight seconds longer.

For a full rundown of the pick-up’s incremental performance, read on.

Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ performance figures:

0-10km/h: 0.4

0-20km/h: 0.8

0-30km/h: 1.3

0-40 km/h: 1.8

0-50 km/h: 2.4

0-60 km/h: 3.1

0-70 km/h: 3.8

0-80 km/h: 4.6

0-90 km/h: 5.4

0-100 km/h: 6.4

0-110 km/h: 7.4

0-120 km/h: 8.6

0-130 km/h: 10

0-140 km/h: 11.4

0-150 km/h: 13

0-160 km/h: 15

0-170 km/h: 17.3

0-180 km/h: 20

400m: 14.5 seconds @158km/h

100-0 km/h: 40.4 metres (3 seconds)

