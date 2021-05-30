Whether you're preparing for a track day, shopping for a gift - or just yourself - these are the coolest car products we've been drooling over lately.
Bibendum 1980 “Racing” figurine - $95 - collectors.michelin.com
Michelin's Bibendum figures are big business in vintage automobilia collecting. And they're still being made! This one is limited to 150 pieces and comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Piloti Avenue driving shoes - $233 - Piloti.com
Handmade in Portugal, these Piloti Avenue driving shoes feature a thin communicative sole and patented Roll Control 2.0™ heel. They’re versatile and wearable, and no where neat as lairy as actual race boots.
James Hunt 1976 Japan GP limited edition print - $135 - automobilist.com
This officially licenced print is limited to 1000 serialised units and reflects Hunt’s 1976 Championship-winning race in Japan.
1973 911 RSR T-shirt - $42 - curecollection.com
Vintage motorists should love this 1973 RSR t-shirt. A portion of profits from all Cure Collection products go towards the Cancer Research foundation, too!
Chopard Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro - $10,680 - chopard.com
Limited to 500 pieces in celebration of the ‘world’s most beautiful race’, Chopard's GTS Azzurro Chrono comprises a stainless steel and rose gold 43mm case with their in-house 01.08-C self-winding movement.
Track Pack
Bell Mag-1 Rally Helmet - $779 - raceline-racewear.com.au
This open-face helmet from Bell is a cost-effective lid which comes compatible with Peltor intercom systems and boasts a lightweight shell with Snell SA2010 homologation. Optional Hans posts are a $105 extra.
Longacre 0-60psi tyre pressure gauge - $69 - autosport.com.au
A tyre pressure gauge is essential. This analogue Longacre unit measures 0-60psi and has a 14-inch hose with two chuck attachments.
OMP Mechanics Apron - $44 - demon-tweeks.com
Between track days, you’ll likely be busy with car maintenance and repairs. Keep clean with this OMP mechanic’s apron made from hard-wearing cotton. It has a number of handy pockets.
Hankook Ventus R-S4 tyre - $295 - jaxtyres.com.au
Hankook’s latest R-S4 improved upon the popular R-S3 considerably, and offers similar grip levels at a lower price than other trackday favourites.
Sparco Trip3 Travel Bag - $105 - racedeal.com.au
Whether it’s clothes or equipment, the Sparco Trip3 makes light work of transport with reinforced sides, rubber feet and an adjustable shoulder strap.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
The world's most thrilling performance car magazine. Delivered to your door each month.
Subscribe
We recommend
-
Features
Aston Martin's V8 Vantage is a future classic in waiting
Modern classic Aston is a V8 brute in a handmade suit
-
Features
What happened in MOTOR 15 years ago? We went flat out in 1300kW of fast metal
Throwback to some high-speed hijinks with over $1.4 million of mid-‘00s precious metal
-
Features
We take a closer look at the Bugatti Bolide’s 3D-printed titanium suspension
This isn’t your regular Officeworks order – Bugatti’s high-tech printer is producing ground-breaking new suspension components