Subscribe
Features

The coolest car products we've come across this month

Preparing for a track day? Shopping for a gift - or just yourself? Check out what's new in Cool Kit

30 May 2021
Alex Affat
Siteassets Authors Alex Affat
This month's cool car kit
Gallery11

Whether you're preparing for a track day, shopping for a gift - or just yourself - these are the coolest car products we've been drooling over lately.

Bibendum 1980 “Racing” figurine - $95 - collectors.michelin.com

Michelin's Bibendum figures are big business in vintage automobilia collecting. And they're still being made! This one is limited to 150 pieces and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Motor Features Figurines Bibendum 1980 Le Bibendum Fonceur Pixi
11

Piloti Avenue driving shoes - $233 - Piloti.com

Handmade in Portugal, these Piloti Avenue driving shoes feature a thin communicative sole and patented Roll Control 2.0™ heel. They’re versatile and wearable, and no where neat as lairy as actual race boots.

Motor Features Piloti Shoes Avenue Racing Red Lateral 1024 X 1024
11

James Hunt 1976 Japan GP limited edition print - $135 - automobilist.com

This officially licenced print is limited to 1000 serialised units and reflects Hunt’s 1976 Championship-winning race in Japan.

Motor Features PJHML 1976 1 Large
11

1973 911 RSR T-shirt - $42 - curecollection.com

Vintage motorists should love this 1973 RSR t-shirt. A portion of profits from all Cure Collection products go towards the Cancer Research foundation, too!

Motor Features 911 Rsr
11

Chopard Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro - $10,680 - chopard.com

Limited to 500 pieces in celebration of the ‘world’s most beautiful race’, Chopard's GTS Azzurro Chrono comprises a stainless steel and rose gold 43mm case with their in-house 01.08-C self-winding movement.

Motor Features Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro Chrono 168571 3007 2
11

Track Pack

Bell Mag-1 Rally Helmet - $779 - raceline-racewear.com.au

This open-face helmet from Bell is a cost-effective lid which comes compatible with Peltor intercom systems and boasts a lightweight shell with Snell SA2010 homologation. Optional Hans posts are a $105 extra.

Motor Features S L 1600
11

Longacre 0-60psi tyre pressure gauge - $69 - autosport.com.au

A tyre pressure gauge is essential. This analogue Longacre unit measures 0-60psi and has a 14-inch hose with two chuck attachments.

Motor Features 0002099 Longacre 0 60 Psi Tyre Pressure Gauge
11

OMP Mechanics Apron - $44 - demon-tweeks.com

Between track days, you’ll likely be busy with car maintenance and repairs. Keep clean with this OMP mechanic’s apron made from hard-wearing cotton. It has a number of handy pockets.

Motor Features Ompnb 1894 Black
11

Hankook Ventus R-S4 tyre - $295 - jaxtyres.com.au

Hankook’s latest R-S4 improved upon the popular R-S3 considerably, and offers similar grip levels at a lower price than other trackday favourites.

Motor Features Cool Kit 0321 Hankook Rs 4
11

Sparco Trip3 Travel Bag - $105 - racedeal.com.au

Whether it’s clothes or equipment, the Sparco Trip3 makes light work of transport with reinforced sides, rubber feet and an adjustable shoulder strap.

Motor Features Sparco 2020 Trip Bag Web 1
11
MORE Previous edition of MOTOR Cool Kit

 

How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.

 

Subscribe to Motor magazine

Subscribe to MOTOR and save up to 49%
The world's most thrilling performance car magazine. Delivered to your door each month.

Subscribe

 

NEWS

Opinion: Don't keep your first car
News

Opinion: Why you shouldn't keep your first car

An old car may make zero economic sense but, to Dan, it makes perfect emotional sense

a day ago
Dan Gardner
Alex Affat
Journalist
Motor-noter by trade and track day racer by choice, Alex Affat can be found on any given weekend working on or driving his R32 Skyline GT-R.
Siteassets Authors Alex Affat

We recommend

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.
© Copyright Are Media Pty Limited. All Rights Reserved.