Whether you're preparing for a track day, shopping for a gift - or just yourself - these are the coolest car products we've been drooling over lately.

Bibendum 1980 “Racing” figurine - $95 - collectors.michelin.com

Michelin's Bibendum figures are big business in vintage automobilia collecting. And they're still being made! This one is limited to 150 pieces and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

Piloti Avenue driving shoes - $233 - Piloti.com

Handmade in Portugal, these Piloti Avenue driving shoes feature a thin communicative sole and patented Roll Control 2.0™ heel. They’re versatile and wearable, and no where neat as lairy as actual race boots.

James Hunt 1976 Japan GP limited edition print - $135 - automobilist.com

This officially licenced print is limited to 1000 serialised units and reflects Hunt’s 1976 Championship-winning race in Japan.

1973 911 RSR T-shirt - $42 - curecollection.com

Vintage motorists should love this 1973 RSR t-shirt. A portion of profits from all Cure Collection products go towards the Cancer Research foundation, too!

Chopard Mille Miglia GTS Azzurro - $10,680 - chopard.com

Limited to 500 pieces in celebration of the ‘world’s most beautiful race’, Chopard's GTS Azzurro Chrono comprises a stainless steel and rose gold 43mm case with their in-house 01.08-C self-winding movement.

Track Pack

Bell Mag-1 Rally Helmet - $779 - raceline-racewear.com.au

This open-face helmet from Bell is a cost-effective lid which comes compatible with Peltor intercom systems and boasts a lightweight shell with Snell SA2010 homologation. Optional Hans posts are a $105 extra.

Longacre 0-60psi tyre pressure gauge - $69 - autosport.com.au

A tyre pressure gauge is essential. This analogue Longacre unit measures 0-60psi and has a 14-inch hose with two chuck attachments.

OMP Mechanics Apron - $44 - demon-tweeks.com

Between track days, you’ll likely be busy with car maintenance and repairs. Keep clean with this OMP mechanic’s apron made from hard-wearing cotton. It has a number of handy pockets.

Hankook Ventus R-S4 tyre - $295 - jaxtyres.com.au

Hankook’s latest R-S4 improved upon the popular R-S3 considerably, and offers similar grip levels at a lower price than other trackday favourites.

Sparco Trip3 Travel Bag - $105 - racedeal.com.au

Whether it’s clothes or equipment, the Sparco Trip3 makes light work of transport with reinforced sides, rubber feet and an adjustable shoulder strap.

