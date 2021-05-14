Whether you're preparing for a track day, shopping for a gift - or just yourself - here are the coolest bits and bobs we've been ogling this month.

Nero 360CS Skateboard Deck - $80 - garagewelt.com

Here's something a little different – this decorative skateboard deck features a Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale illustration and is made in the USA out of seven-ply maple.

1:18 Pagani Huayra Violo PSO - $530 - gamesworld.com.au

This Viola Pagani Huayra PSO would be a beautiful addition to any desk, made from composite materials and highly detailed. Truly, one for the model collectors.

Fanatec Podium Series x BMW Motorsport - $TBA - fanatec.com

New Fanatec Podium Series wheel works is compatible with Fanatec's popular high-end direct-drive Podium hubs. It's no replica either, and is genuinely homologated for GT3 use, co-developed by BMW Motorsport for use in their G82 M4 GT3 racecar!

Seiko 5 SRPD73K-2 - $499 - seikoboutique.com.au

For 57 years, the Seiko 5 line has brought automatic complexity to the masses. This slick diver boasts a vintage-looking gilt dial and versatile rubber strap for all of the elements.

Nike SB Dunk Low "Club 58" - $130 - nike.com

For the sneakerheads out there, a recently-released Nike SB Dunk taps the colours of the iconic Gulf Racing livery. They sold out in short order, however, so you're unfortunately at the mercy of the secondary market if you're hellbent on owning a pair.

Track Pack

Sabelt Flat 330mm Steering Wheel - $308 - vsport.com.au

There are many benefits to an aftermarket wheel. This flat-type suede unit looks the business and should be compatible with a range of six-slot hubs.

OMP First R - $649 - autosport.com.au

Entry-level fibreglass seat finished in a versatile black velour over black gel coated shell. Includes five harness slots, side mount fixings, HANS compatibility and FIA approval.



Simpson Hybrid S - $1999 - revolutionracegear.com.au

HANS devices are one of the most lifesaving developments in motorsport safety history. Traditional systems are best used with full harnesses, cages and bucket seats, but Simpson’s clever hybrid systems make head-load dissipation available to simple three-point restraints. Highly recommended for the serial track day enthusiast.

Sparco Air Pro RF-5W Martini Racing Helmet - $1130 - demon-tweeks.com

Limited edition Sparco helmet with a carbon Kevlar shell; removable/washable padding plus included FHR/HANS clips

OMP First S Race Suit - $699 - racedeal.com

While not mandated for all track-day activities, fire retardant racewear is a smart move for serious weekend racers. If something goes wrong, you want to be as protected as you can be.