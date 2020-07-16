Cool car things for Father's Day 2020

WhichCar
Cool car gift ideas for Father's Day 2020

By Louis Cordony, 20 Jul 2020 Features

Cool car gear you should consider for Dad

1 | FEATURED "PRODUCT OF THE MONTH": BMW M headphones ($449 from bmw.com.au)
Tune out and listen in with these BMW active noise cancelling headphones. Featuring genuine carbonfibre, 14-hour battery life and a 10-metre range.


bmw headphones

 

2 | Castrol edge oil ($72 from castrol.com.au)
If your engine’s oil is its lifeblood, then make sure it’s as clean as possible with Castrol’s full-synthetic EDGE engine oil. Listed price is for five litres of 5W-30.

Castrol oil

More cool car things for your iso boredom


3| Porsche 911 RSR t-shirt ($47 from curecollection.com)
This shirt with a Porsche Le Mans racer design was created by Cure Collection founder Mason Watson, with 20 per cent of sales going to breast cancer research. Available in sizes S to XXL.

Porsche 911 t-shirt


4| Camaro stubby holder ($12 from hsv.com.au)
Keep the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 front of mind when you’re cracking a cold one, which will be much easier to handle with this stubby holder.

Camaro stubby holder

 

5| ARRMA R/C car ($630 from metrohobbies.com.au)
Capable of cracking 130km/h, the Arrma Limitless one-seventh scale electric kit R/C car is an all-terrain terror that handles rain, snow or shine. Batteries and motor sold separately.

radio control car

 

