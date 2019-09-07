Dominic Toretto’s Lego ’77 Dodge Charger R/T

$180 lego.com

For those that live their life one iconic Lego project at a time, this 1077-piece set rebuilds Dom Toretto’s Dodge Charger from The Fast and the Furious in impressive detail.

MINI 60 Years book

$55 pitstop.net.au

With a muscled-up JCW GP inbound, brush up on the history of Sir Alec Issigonis’s legendary creation, right back to 1959. Hardback and 176 pages, includes period black-and-white imagery.

RYOBI Buffer

$119 ryobi.com.au

Restore your paint with this 10-inch, cordless random orbital buffer and polisher. Easily swappable battery good for 1.5 hours. Includes two reusable/washable buffing bonnets. Suitable for amateur detailers.



Continental SportContact 6 Tyre

$315 jaxtyres.com.au

When Continental’s all-weather performance tyre is good enough for a Honda Civic Type R, it’s good enough for us. Price indicates one 235/35 ZR19 tyre. Also available in 20- and 21-inch fitments.

S55 Downpipe Kit

$1880 tunehouse.com.au

Clear restrictions in your M2 Competition’s exhaust like, erm, a catalytic converter with this (track-use only) twin-turbo downpipe kit from Stone exhausts. Good for a 9kW power bump.