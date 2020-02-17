Cool car things we want - November 2020 edition

We think you'll agree that 2020 has felt that little bit longer than usual. But in many other ways: the fact that it's almost Christmas feels just as surreal as many other of this year's moments.

If you're scrambling for gifts, or simply looking to treat yourself, here's a handful of goodies that have been threatening our own wallets lately.

1. BMW M Thermos - $49 - bmw.com.au

BMW’s thermos keeps your drinks hot and your hands cool with stainless steel, plastic and silicone construction. Measures 450ml and features M branding.

2. Mark Skaife Book - $45 - booktopia.com.au

Mark Skaife, one of Australia’s most successful racing drivers, details his career and life in this 300-page hardcover.

3. Alpinestars Boot - $75 - revolutionracegear.com.au

Alpinestars has brightened up its Supermono race boot in a limited edition Lando-like orange. Available in most sizes and has the FIA tick of approval.

4. F348 Watch - $450 - fuoriserie.co

Sydney-based company Fuoroserie uses a Ferrari 348 TB’s doors for a limited edition 42mm watch dial. Powered by a Japanese Miyota quartz movement, they are limited to 150 pieces.

5. Lambo Bike - $25,000 - totalrush.cc

Cervolo’s unveiled the Lamborghini Aventador of bikes. The Canadian-Dutch maker’s put its R5 in the Aventador SVJ’s camouflage when it stormed the ’Ring in record time. Only 63 will be made, featuring Campagnolo, Deda, Fizik and Vittoria bits.

6. Mazda MX-5 Tee - $50 - garage79.com.au

Represent Mazda’s fourth-gen MX-5 with this Garage 79 custom tee design for MOTOR reader Randy Navarra.

7. CASTROL edge - $127 - castrol.com.au

Keep your baby’s motor running its best with Castrol’s full-synthetic Edge oil. Now in a 10L bottle with smooth pour technology.