Bigger is always better, right? For Swedish man Daniel Warner, ‘big’ simply was not going to be enough when he started scheming for his latest project.

A normal car engine wouldn’t do, so he opted for a 27-litre, V12 Meteor engine from a WWII era tank.

Given the sheer size and weight of such a thing, Daniel also had to carefully consider what car he was going to shoehorn it into – especially with eye watering goals of 1864kW (2500hp) and 321km/h (200mph).

An ex-Police Ford Crown Vic from California popped up at just the right moment, and given they are one of the few cars this side of the 20th century with a body on frame construction, it was the perfect choice.

Even with that, the car has still had to go undergo extensive surgery to make the 27-litre monster fit.

A Chevy C10 truck front end has been grafted in to help with the weight, while a heavily modified TH400 transmission has the Herculean task of managing all the torque.

Because Sweden hasn’t had much need for military equipment for some time, finding a surplus tank engine wasn’t actually all that difficult. The Meteor V12’s are quoted to have made around 447kW (600hp) as is, but Daniel has still opted to strap two enormous turbos to the side of the engine along with an aftermarket ECU in place of the original magneto ignition.

That combined with a raised rev limit of 4000rpm should see him reach his goal of 1864kW.

Daniel’s aim for the car is not to make a quarter mile drag racing machine, it just simply wouldn’t be feasible with so much brute force. Instead he hopes to chase speeds in the ballpark of 321km/h, which is even more terrifying.

"It's not an intelligence choice of engine if you want to have 2500 horsepower and race," Werner told Road & Track. "I wanted to do this out of passion,"

The car is still in the early stages of the build, so it’ll be interesting to see how much Crown Vic still remains once it’s completed. And of course, how fast it is.

