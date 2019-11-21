The LA Auto Show is an annual car show held at the Los Angeles Convention Centre in late November to early December.

Not only does the show feature a large amount of new American products, international manufacturers come from far and wide to debut their latest cars as well.

With that in mind, the LA Auto Show tends to see a lot of big name car reveals with the world’s media watching closely.

For more information, head to the official LA Auto Show website