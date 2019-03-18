Audis posing fire risk recalled

Audi has issued a recall notice on its popular A4 and A5 model lines, citing separate issues of possible spontaneous ignition combustion and rapid tyre degradation that could occur in certain circumstances.
Specifically, Product Safety Australia has notified that certain Audi A4s and Audi A5s manufactured between MY2015-16 could have leaky fuel rails.
Audi A4/A5 models (designated B8) fitted with a 3.0 TFSI six-cylinder engine could produce a low-pressure fuel rail leak where small amounts of fuel could escape, resulting in petrol fumes inside the cabin, or potentially fire if an ignition source is present.
Audi Australia will contact owners of the 141 affected vehicles and request that an appointment be made for the vehicle to be assessed and subsequently replace the fuel rails for the low-pressure side of both cylinder banks.
Concerned Audi owners should contact Audi Australia for more information on the 24-hour toll free number 1800 50 2834.
2017-18 Audi A5 with 20-inch wheels recalled
Audi A5s manufactured between September 2017 and June 2018 fitted with Dunlop Sport Maxx RT Noise Shield 265/30/20 have also been flagged as violating the Australian Design Rule 23/02.
Essentially, when travelling in the top speed range permissible by the tyre, tread chunking can occur.
The number of affected cars in Australia stands at 27.
Audi will contact affected customers and arrange for inspection and replacement, but again, owners can proactively contact Audi at 1800 50 2834 to find out more.
