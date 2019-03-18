Audis posing fire risk recalled

Audi has issued a recall notice on its popular A4 and A5 model lines, citing separate issues of possible spontaneous ignition combustion and rapid tyre degradation that could occur in certain circumstances.

Specifically, Product Safety Australia has notified that certain Audi A4s and Audi A5s manufactured between MY2015-16 could have leaky fuel rails.

Audi A4/A5 models (designated B8) fitted with a 3.0 TFSI six-cylinder engine could produce a low-pressure fuel rail leak where small amounts of fuel could escape, resulting in petrol fumes inside the cabin, or potentially fire if an ignition source is present.

Audi Australia will contact owners of the 141 affected vehicles and request that an appointment be made for the vehicle to be assessed and subsequently replace the fuel rails for the low-pressure side of both cylinder banks.