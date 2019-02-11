2019 BMW M140i ‘Finale Edition’ revealed

BMW Australia has unveiled that the 2019 BMW M140i hot hatch will get its final spec this year with the release of the Finale Edition.

Priced at $62,990, the BMW M140i Finale Edition will add several aesthetic details and equipment upgrades to the car.

Features include 18-inch M alloy wheels in Orbit Grey, special edition badging, electric glass sunroof, wireless charging for smartphones, a high-gloss black kidney grille, darkened head and tail lights and black chrome exhaust pipes.

Engine power outputs remain unchanged from the standard spec M140i. The muscular turbocharged B58 straight-six motor still produces 250kW/500Nm and gives impressive acceleration from 0-100km/h in 4.6 seconds. Owners will be greeted with a rorty straight-six note exhaust which is peppered with pops and burbles in Sport mode.

2

The Finale Edition aesthetic changes will go on top of the already standard features such as M Sport brakes, adaptive LED headlights, awesome sounding Harmon Kardon sound system, adaptive M suspension and an 8.8-inch display with GPS navigation and the latest iDrive.