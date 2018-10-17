2018 BMW X7 revealed: luxury V8 goliath

BMW has lifted an enormous cover off its all-new X7 SUV, revealing the biggest model in its line-up, and it’s coming to dominate roads near you. The X7’s 5151mm length is only exceeded by long-wheelbase 7 Series models. But those uber limos have nothing on the towering 1805mm height, and 2000mm width of the X7, which also has a wheelbase of 3105mm. 16 Four variants will be available at launch, and enthusiasts will be glad to hear BMW engineers have slotted a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 under the bonnet for one version coming to Oz, the xDrive50i, which won’t be available in Europe.

The bent-eight sends 340kW and 650Nm to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, good for a 5.4-second 0-100km/h sprint. MORE BMW X8 reportedly coming as flagship super-luxe SUV Customers who don’t want to lose bragging rights at the traffic light grand prix but prioritise fuel efficiency can opt for the M50d, which features a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-diesel good for 294kW and 760Nm. Again, power is sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed auto, but this X7 will sip 7.0-7.4L/100km compared to the V8’s 11.4L/100km. At the most accessible end of the range is the xDrive40i, which has a 3.0-litre turbo six-cylinder petrol producing 250kW and 450Nm to complete the 0-100km/h sprint in 6.1 seconds, with an 8.7-9.0L/100km. 16 An xDrive30d is also available, with a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel six-cylinder tuned to produce 195kW and 620Nm for a 7.0-second 0-100km/h time, and 6.5-6.8L/100km claimed fuel efficiency.

It won’t be hard to miss the X7 on the road, thanks in part to its sheer stature and unmistakably BMW styling – in particular the overgrown kidney grille on the front end. LED headlights are standard, along with a two-section split tailgate. 16 Wheel sizes range from 20- to 22-inches, while air springs and adaptive dampers are standard. Active steering and active roll stabilisation are optional. MORE BMW announces new generation 8 Series Coupe The M50d will receive an M Sport differential as standard, while xDrive50i and xDrive40i owners will be able to tick a box to have it fitted to their cars.