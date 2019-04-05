Before the BMW M3 has even made its global debut, Alpina will bring its M3-powered B3 Sedan to Australia, as well as shoehorning its engine into a 3 Series-based wagon, the 2020 Alpina B3 Touring.

BMW’s new 3.0-litre turbo six, the S58, has already been seen in the likes of the X3M and X4M Competition, but the much anticipated next-gen M3 is so far nowhere to be seen.

Once they arrive in Q2 2020, the B3 Sedan will be available starting at $142,900, while the B3 Touring starts at $145,900, both plus on-roads.

Two turbos specific to Alpina models are fitted to the S58 to produce 340kW between 5000 and 7000rpm, while the B3 also has plenty of torque as per Alpina’s usual characteristics - 700Nm in this case, from 3000 to 4750rpm.

The B3 Sedan can hit 100km/h in just 3.8 seconds, where the Touring takes an extra tenth.

From the engine, through an 8-speed ZF auto, power and torque is transferred to all four wheels via Alpina’s own tuned version of BMW’s xDrive all-wheel drive system. The brand says the B3 is designed to behave with “a rear-drive feel, but with superior traction in all conditions.”

Where most carmakers would be excited to spruik drive modes like Sport+, Alpina highlights Comfort+ as its addition to the 3 Series in B3 form, fitting well with the brand’s place as a maker of fast, plush cars with a softer edge than BMW’s M models.

Of course, Sport+ is still very much available in the B3.

“We are proud to confirm Australian availability for both the B3 Sedan and Touring variants,” says ALPINA Australia national sales manager, Phil Jeffery.

"The B3 sedan now gives our customers the option of a traditional sports sedan with the incredible mix of performance and luxury that Alpina is renowned for.

"With all the practicality of a touring wagon, the security of all-wheel drive, incredible performance and bespoke styling options, the B3 Touring ticks a lot of desirable boxes.”