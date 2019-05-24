Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante pricing revealed

The 2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante is now official. And it's coming to Australia.

Although the topless version of Aston Martin’s flagship GT is built for fair weather fans’ pleasure, the British manufacturer says it didn’t chop off too much of the DBS Superleggera coupe’s performance with its roof.

Despite the DBS Volante gaining 170kg over its 1693kg coupe sibling in becoming a convertible, its use of the coupe’s 533kW/900Nm 5.2-litre twin-turbo V12 - with drive sent to the rear wheels via a rear-mounted eight-speed ZF automatic – should make quick work of its added mass if its newly revealed performance claims are anything to go by.

According to Aston, the DBS Volante would be able to sprint from 0-100km/h in 3.6sec, with 0-160km/h done in 6.7sec, which is just 0.2sec and 0.3sec shy of the coupe’s figures respectively. As for top speed claims, the convertible boasts a similar top speed of 340km/h as the coupe.

Furthermore, despite losing its fixed roof that housed the DBS Superleggera’s Aeroblade II C-pillar ducted intakes, the DBS Volante’s aerodynamics has been revised to ensure that it is still able to deliver 177kg of downforce – just 3kg less than the coupe – at Vmax, without needing to resort to big profile spoiling spoilers.

In keeping with the DBS Volante’s luxury GT bent, Aston claims that its soft top incorporates eight layers of insulation and “acoustically enhancing” materials, while the roof mechanism – which folds away in 14sec and folds open in 16sec - was put through 10 years of simulated usage in a one-month test.

To ensure that much of the coupe’s sleek lines were retained, Aston claims the DBS Volante’s roof has a class-leading stack height of 260mm when folded, ensuring that it doesn’t affect aesthetics or luggage capacity.

Here in Australia, the Volante will be arriving to customers during December 2019 and January 2020, with pricing starting from $559,000 before on-roads.

Aston Martin's regional manager for Australia and New Zealand, Kevin Wall, said the strong local interest in the Superleggera coupe should translate across to the drop-top too.

“DBS Superleggera Coupe has garnered strong interest locally, and we are looking forward to continuing that momentum with the Volante, which has been highly anticipated across the region. As summer commences, it’s now a perfect time to truly experience the convertible’s outstanding features on local roads."