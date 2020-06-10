There’s good news if you were disappointed that V8 engines started disappearing from Porsche’s SUV range.

The new 2020 Porsche Cayenne GTS is getting an engine upsize as the powerplant sitting in the engine bay is now once again a V8, rather than the 3.6-litre twin-turbo V6 it was replaced by.

Now with the 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo unit in both standard SUV and SUV Coupe styles, the Cayenne GTS makes 338kW from 6000rpm and 620Nm from 1800rpm respectively.

Porsche says this, thanks to all-wheel drive and the Sport Chrono package, results in a 0-100km/h sprint taking just 4.5 seconds for the 2145kg unit.

Porsche Australia has already confirmed availability for the new Cayenne GTS, which will be available locally in both body styles.

Available to order now but with deliveries expected for Q4 this year, the asking prices are set at $192,900 for the Cayenne GTS and $198,200 for the Cayenne GTS Coupé.

Australian-delivered versions will be highly specified, with a long list of inclusions as standard ranging from adaptive air suspension to a Bose surround sound system.

Further to that, a 90-litre fuel tank, 20-inch collapsible spare wheel, metallic paint, privacy glass, auto-dimming mirrors, driver memory package, side airbags in the rear, front seat heating, comfort access (keyless entry), Lane Change Assist, Surround View, Head-Up Display, and digital radio are all included in the base price also.