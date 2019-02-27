The new spec for Porsche’s small SUV has been announced for Australia, with the Porsche Macan GTS on its way to our shores for 2020.

Its twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 now makes 280kW, up from the 265kW its predecessor made, and is hooked up to send power through an 8-speed dual-clutch (PDK) that’s faster than before. Torque peaks from 1750rpm up to 5000rpm, with 520Nm available through that range.

Oddly enough, despite the existence of the Macan Turbo, Porsche says the GTS is “the sportiest Macan.”

Having said that, it’s still three tenths quicker to 100km/h than the last Macan GTS, with the Sport Chrono option pack allowing the GTS to hit the ton in 4.7 seconds. It’ll go on to 261km/h given the opportunity.

Porsche says the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) has been tuned to give the GTS a distinctly sporty character, with a chassis lower by 15mm compared to the last version, and an adaptive suspension option able to drop it by another 10mm.

Aside from a lower stance, the Macan GTS takes on a tougher look with RS Spyder Design wheels and black trim accents, as well as LED headlights with Porsche’s ‘Dynamic Light System’.

Inside, Alcantara (and, if optioned, leather in Carmine Red or Crayon) upholster the seats which are bolstered for “stable support during dynamic cornering.”

Porsche Australia says it is now taking orders for the Macan GTS, with pricing starting at $109,700, and deliveries expected to begin in Q1 2020.