2020 Roush Stage 3 Mustang available in Australia

The new Roush Stage 3 Mustang pack is on its way for 2020 Ford Mustang GTs, with Australians set to be able to get their hands on the performance it offers.

With 559kW and 908Nm via a supercharging upgrade, the Roush Stage 3 (or RS3… sorry, Audi) kit will have enough grunt to rival the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 (with 567kW and 847Nm).

Its claimed performance figures are also nothing to scoff at, with 0-97km/h (0-60mph) said to be a 3.6sec exercise and the quarter mile to be dispatched in 11.2sec.

Although it won’t have much of the GT500’s other draw point, the RS3 pack will be much cheaper, with Mustang Motorsport ready to offer the pack to Aussie customers.

At an expected price point just below $50,000 (with your own 2020 Mustang GT supplied), Mustang Motorsport will be able to bestow the supercharged pack upon any colour and transmission combination.

With the pack also comes better cooling in the form of a functional front bar that directs air to upgraded intercoolers and vented quarter panels to let hot air escape, plus recalibrated Magneride suspension with Mustang Motorsport says provides “improved comfort in Normal mode, increased grip in Track mode and better weight transfer for hard launches in Drag mode.”

An active carbon fibre wing is also part of the RS3 pack, as is a set of new wheel designs, plus a Roush styling design with additional trim and a redesigned interior with a boost gauge, billet paddle shifter for autos, and Roush key fobs.

Mustang Motorsport is also set to offer a warranty on the drivetrain upgrades for 60,000km or five years, whichever arrives first. It expects first deliveries to be sorted around the end of Q1 2020.