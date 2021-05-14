Snapshot

Priced from £61,665 in the UK (roughly AU$112,000)

More performance and luxury on offer

Bespoke matt-finish Mercury Silver paint scheme available

The 2021 Alpine A110 Legende GT has been unveiled as the French performance brand’s latest limited edition variant of its aluminium-bodied two-door sportscar.

Just 300 examples of the Legende GT will be built, with the special edition combining the added opulence of the past Legende variant with the extra grunt of the A110S.

As a result, the TCe M5P mid-mounted, turbocharged 1.8 litre four-cylinder petrol engine produces 215kW and 320Nm, which is 30kW more than the standard A110.

The Legende GT also scores other performance upgrades like bigger brakes from the A110S, as well as a sports exhaust.

Aesthetically, the exterior look has been bolstered with clear headlights and taillights, matt gold badging and brake calipers, and a bespoke set of diamond-cut 18-inch wheels that look like a facsimile of the wheels you’ll find attached to the M2 Competition (Y-spoke Style 788M, to be precise).

Inside, much has been done to beef up the luxury appointments in what can feel like a fairly spartan interior in the base A110.

A set of comfort-spec Sabelt bucket seats come as standard, as do carbon-trim pieces, a soft-touch suede roof lining and a premium sound system.

The Legende GT can be had in two exterior paint and interior colourways – Abbys Blue and saddle brown (found on the previous Legende edition) and a new matt Mercury silver and black interior.

Priced from £61,665 in the UK (roughly AU$112,000), it’s not known if or when Australia will be receiving any of the 300 limited editions.

However, WhichCar has contacted the French brand’s local arm regarding the Alpine A110 Legende GT, and a representative said they would definitely be interested in the special sportscar if it was available.

