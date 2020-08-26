Mercedes has released what resemble spy shots of its own upcoming, which it confirms is now undertaking public road testing.

With little information coming from HQ about the new model, the acknowledgement and snippet of information is a refreshing change.

“The next generation of the legendary SL Roadster is going back to its roots, which lay in motorsport back in 1952,” AMG’s very short press release says.

In fact, AMG has confirmed just about no information about the new SL Roadster, aside from its testing and development progress, as well as that it’s set to be a relatively high-performance model.

As a successor to the likes of the Gullwing and SLS, we expect the SL Roadster will remain a GT-style car with high-performance elements.

“Mercedes-AMG, as the performance and sports car brand of Mercedes-Benz AG, has fittingly taken on the task of overall vehicle development for the reinterpretation of the legendary roadster.”

Expect a version of AMG’s 4.0-litre V8 under the bonnet, though a mild-hybrid inline-six variant wouldn’t be a surprising addition to the SL lineup.

“Following extensive digital development steps, test stand runs and simulator trials the new sports car is now entering a scheduled phase of wide-ranging dynamic driving tests – thus far at the Group's own Test and Technology Centre in Immendingen – and now also on public roads in some cases.”

