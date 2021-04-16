2021 Audi Q2 facelift pricing and features

The 2021 Audi Q2 will go on sale in Australia from May, boasting a new engine and facelifted design.

The model, which first arrived Down Under in 2017, will benefit from a new, more efficient, 1.5-litre 35 TFSI four-cylinder petrol turbo engine, joining the existing 2.0-litre 40 TFSI petrol turbo S Line Quattro.

As revealed late last year, the Q2’s headlights now have a more distinctive lighting signature, and the large air inlets in the front bumper are now even more pronounced, particularly if choosing the S line. All 40 TFSI Quattro S line models have this fitted as standard.

The octagonal single-frame grille is slightly lower than before, giving the front a wider appearance. Round the back, the hatch and diffuser have been given a more angular look to match the character lines of the profile view.

Depending on the model, the Q2 is available in 11 exterior colours and two interior colour combinations.

Inside, both the 35 and 40 TFSI now include heated exterior mirrors and hands-free remote central locking with push-button start as standard, as well as MMI Navigation Plus with an 8.3-inch MMI touchscreen display.

The 35 TFSI continues to offer LED headlights, contrasting bumpers and C-pillar, leather-appointed seats and steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, digital driver information display as well as Audi Smartphone Interface and phone box light wireless charging.

The facelifted Q2 now wears 18-inch alloy wheels as standard across the range. Those wanting to upgrade to the 40 TFSI Quattro S Line get new Audi Sport 18-inch alloys, Audi Drive Select, electric tailgate, sport front seats, auto-dimming interior mirror and aluminium interior accents too.

However, it's the 35 TFSI model that benefits from the most significant upgrade, with a new 1.5-litre TFSI turbo petrol sitting beneath the bonnet.

Delivering 110kW and 250Nm, Audi claims the 1.5l TFSI's Cylinder-on-Demand (CoD) function can shut down two of its four cylinders imperceptibly at low throttle load and engine speeds, resuming full power seamlessly as needed. It claims a 0-100km/h time of 8.6 seconds, while its fuel consumption is listed at a low 5.2L/100km.

The 40 TFSI Quattro S Line model will continue to feature the 2.0-litre TFSI engine that produces 140kW and 320Nm, which is enough to take it from 0-100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds, with a fuel consumption of 7.0l/100km.

Both engines are mated to the familiar and snappily-shifting seven-speed S tronic dual-clutch transmission.

The Q2 has previously been awarded a five-star Euro NCAP and ANCAP safety rating and comes equipped with a host of safety features including; Audi pre-sense city (AEB) with pedestrian detection, side assist, cruise control, parking system plus with sensors and rear camera, as well as tyre pressure indicators and six airbags as standard.

Optional extras in the form of a ‘style package’ and separate ‘premium package’ are also available for both models.

2021 Audi Q2 pricing for Australia

Audi Q2 35 TFSI - $42,900

Audi Q2 40 TFSI Quattro S Line – $49,900

Audi SQ2 - $64,400

Prices exclude on-road costs

