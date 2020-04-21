2021 Ford Focus ST-3 price and features

The 2021 Ford Focus ST-3 has been revealed as as a limited-run, range-topping variant of the hot hatch's model range for Australia.

Priced from $47,990 before on-road costs and restricted to just 200 units, the punchy hatch comes packing a well-equipped specification compared to its standard 'ST-1' sibling.

Headlining the features list are Adaptive LED headlights with a camera-operated cornering capability and sequential LED indicator function, along with a glass panoramic sunroof.

Inside, Ford’s newest hot hatch scores a plethora of extra equipment as a no-cost option, such as a head-up display and the seven-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. (Note, however, that the ST-3 cannot be had with a manual).

Also standard are electronically adjustable and heated Recaro sports front seats trimmed in leather and suede, and fitted with additional bolstering and lumbar support.

Other interior perks include an 8.0-inch touchscreen display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, heated sports steering wheel, aluminium pedals, 10-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system with subwoofer, and voice command activation for functions such as the sat-nav and messaging.

Under the bonnet, the new ST-3 is driven by the same all-aluminium 2.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine found in the regular model.

Power is still rated at 206kW and 420Nm, and shove is sent to the front wheels through the aforementioned seven-speed auto and an electronically controlled limited-slip differential.

The hot hatch sits on sporty machine black 19-inch alloy wheels, which are wrapped in 235/35 Pirelli P-Zero tyres at all four corners.

Ford Australia has confirmed the limited-edition 2021 Ford Focus ST-3 is set for a local launch in the fourth quarter of 2021.

