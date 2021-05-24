Snapshot

Prices start from $51,690 (plus on-road costs)

R-Spec no longer available

FordPassConnect now comes as standard across the range

The 2021 Ford Mustang has received its model year update, with the big changes being the addition of FordPassConnect, a $200 price increase, and a shake-up at the pointy end of the range.

With just 500 being produced with the help of performance tuning house Herrod, almost all have been sold. Only a handful are remaining across the Blue Oval’s dealer network, according to a representative from Ford Australia.

The limited-edition R-Spec will no longer serve as the top-shelf variant of the two-door coupe.

Taking the R-Spec’s place will be the eagerly anticipated Mach 1, which hasn’t had the easiest start in life Down Under, considering Ford accidentally advertised the superlative ‘Stang as having features it didn’t have.

Despite the lack of a Torsen rear limited-slip differential, adaptive cruise control, or rear parking sensors though, the new Mach 1 does offer some attractive enhancements such as MagneRide dampers, GT350 intake and engine cooler, revised steering, and a new sports exhaust.

With the addition of FordPassConnect, owners will be able to remotely start their Mustang, lock and unlock it, and locate it directly from their phone.

Arriving in Australia back in 2015, the first iteration of the moniker homologated for right-hand drive remains Australia’s favourite sports car.

The limited-edition Ford Mustang R-Spec

Pricing

For 2021, the Ford Mustang is available in three different variants – the High Performance, the GT, and the Mach 1.

All prices below exclude on-road costs.

2021 Ford Mustang High Performance manual fastback – $51,690 (up $200)

2021 Ford Mustang High Performance auto fastback – $54,690 (up $200)

2021 Ford Mustang High Performance auto convertible – $60,990 (up $200)

2021 Ford Mustang GT manual fastback – $64,390 (up $200)

2021 Ford Mustang GT auto fastback – $67,390 (up $200)

2021 Ford Mustang GT auto convertible – $75,225 (up $200)

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 manual fastback – $83,365

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 auto fastback – $83,365

The new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

Features

The 2021 Ford Mustang High Performance and GT come with several exterior and interior features such as:

19-inch alloy wheels

Active exhaust

LED headlights, taillights and fog lights

8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Satellite navigation

B&O Play 12-speaker premium hi-fi

Automatic headlights

Rain-sensing wipers

Ambient lighting

12.0-inch digital dash

Leather interior

Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter

Powered, heated, and cooled front seats

Keyless entry and go

Dual-zone climate control

Five selectable driving modes (Normal, Sport+, Track, Drag Strip, and Snow/Wet)

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 builds on these features and adds Recaro leather seats, exterior visual package, the aforementioned MagneRide dampers, GT350 intake and engine cooler, revised steering, and a new sports exhaust.

The Ford Mustang GT

Engine, transmission and fuel economy

Australian delivered 2021 Mustangs will utilise the same two engines available since the sixth-generation sportscar landed in Australia back in 2015.

The first is the EcoBoost turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 236kW and 448Nm.

When run on 95 RON, the turbo four-pot returns an ADR combined-cycle fuel economy rating of 8.8-9.6L/100km.

The second engine is Ford’s prolific naturally aspirated 5.0-litre Coyote V8, which produces 339kW and 556Nm in standard GT guise, and 345kW and 556Nm when powering the new Mach 1.

The bent-eight petrol engine is understandably thirstier than its four-cylinder counterpart, with an ADR combined-cycle fuel economy rating of between 12.4-13.9L/100km, when run on 95 RON.

All Mustang variants are rear-wheel drive, and all can be had with either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

However, the manual Mach 1 utilises a Tremec-sourced transmission rather than the standard Getrag MT82 six-speed found in the rest of the range.

Safety

Famously, the sixth-generation Mustang did not perform well when it was assessed by ANCAP back in 2017, scoring a middling three-star safety rating and a particularly low 32 per cent for child occupant protection.

As standard, the 2021 Mustang range comes with the following safety features:

Eight airbags

Adaptive cruise control (excluding Mach 1)

Autonomous emergency braking with pre-collision assist and pedestrian detection

Lane keep assist and departure warning

Auto high beam

Parking sensors

Reverse camera

Tyre-pressure monitoring

ISOFIX

The 2021 Ford Mustang High Performance

Dimensions and kerbweight

The 2021 Ford Mustang High Performance and GT are 4789mm long, 1916mm wide, 1387mm tall, and have a wheelbase measuring 2720mm. Kerbweight is rated between 1705kg and 1840kg, depending on the model.

The Mach 1 is virtually identical to its less hardcore siblings, however, it is five millimetres lower, sitting at 1382mm tall.

Warranty and servicing

As is the case with all new Ford passenger products, the 2021 Mustang comes with a five year/unlimited-kilometre warranty.

Ford offers a four year/60,000 kilometre capped price servicing program, with service intervals happening every 12 months/15,000 kilometres.

Availability

The 2021 Mustang range is available now across Ford's national dealer network.

