Snapshot
- Prices start from $51,690 (plus on-road costs)
- R-Spec no longer available
- FordPassConnect now comes as standard across the range
The 2021 Ford Mustang has received its model year update, with the big changes being the addition of FordPassConnect, a $200 price increase, and a shake-up at the pointy end of the range.
With just 500 being produced with the help of performance tuning house Herrod, almost all have been sold. Only a handful are remaining across the Blue Oval’s dealer network, according to a representative from Ford Australia.
The limited-edition R-Spec will no longer serve as the top-shelf variant of the two-door coupe.
Taking the R-Spec’s place will be the eagerly anticipated Mach 1, which hasn’t had the easiest start in life Down Under, considering Ford accidentally advertised the superlative ‘Stang as having features it didn’t have.
Despite the lack of a Torsen rear limited-slip differential, adaptive cruise control, or rear parking sensors though, the new Mach 1 does offer some attractive enhancements such as MagneRide dampers, GT350 intake and engine cooler, revised steering, and a new sports exhaust.
With the addition of FordPassConnect, owners will be able to remotely start their Mustang, lock and unlock it, and locate it directly from their phone.
Arriving in Australia back in 2015, the first iteration of the moniker homologated for right-hand drive remains Australia’s favourite sports car.
Pricing
For 2021, the Ford Mustang is available in three different variants – the High Performance, the GT, and the Mach 1.
All prices below exclude on-road costs.
- 2021 Ford Mustang High Performance manual fastback – $51,690 (up $200)
- 2021 Ford Mustang High Performance auto fastback – $54,690 (up $200)
- 2021 Ford Mustang High Performance auto convertible – $60,990 (up $200)
- 2021 Ford Mustang GT manual fastback – $64,390 (up $200)
- 2021 Ford Mustang GT auto fastback – $67,390 (up $200)
- 2021 Ford Mustang GT auto convertible – $75,225 (up $200)
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 manual fastback – $83,365
- 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 auto fastback – $83,365
Features
The 2021 Ford Mustang High Performance and GT come with several exterior and interior features such as:
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Active exhaust
- LED headlights, taillights and fog lights
- 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
- Satellite navigation
- B&O Play 12-speaker premium hi-fi
- Automatic headlights
- Rain-sensing wipers
- Ambient lighting
- 12.0-inch digital dash
- Leather interior
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter
- Powered, heated, and cooled front seats
- Keyless entry and go
- Dual-zone climate control
- Five selectable driving modes (Normal, Sport+, Track, Drag Strip, and Snow/Wet)
The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 builds on these features and adds Recaro leather seats, exterior visual package, the aforementioned MagneRide dampers, GT350 intake and engine cooler, revised steering, and a new sports exhaust.
Engine, transmission and fuel economy
Australian delivered 2021 Mustangs will utilise the same two engines available since the sixth-generation sportscar landed in Australia back in 2015.
The first is the EcoBoost turbocharged 2.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, which produces 236kW and 448Nm.
When run on 95 RON, the turbo four-pot returns an ADR combined-cycle fuel economy rating of 8.8-9.6L/100km.
The second engine is Ford’s prolific naturally aspirated 5.0-litre Coyote V8, which produces 339kW and 556Nm in standard GT guise, and 345kW and 556Nm when powering the new Mach 1.
The bent-eight petrol engine is understandably thirstier than its four-cylinder counterpart, with an ADR combined-cycle fuel economy rating of between 12.4-13.9L/100km, when run on 95 RON.
All Mustang variants are rear-wheel drive, and all can be had with either a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.
However, the manual Mach 1 utilises a Tremec-sourced transmission rather than the standard Getrag MT82 six-speed found in the rest of the range.
Safety
Famously, the sixth-generation Mustang did not perform well when it was assessed by ANCAP back in 2017, scoring a middling three-star safety rating and a particularly low 32 per cent for child occupant protection.
As standard, the 2021 Mustang range comes with the following safety features:
- Eight airbags
- Adaptive cruise control (excluding Mach 1)
- Autonomous emergency braking with pre-collision assist and pedestrian detection
- Lane keep assist and departure warning
- Auto high beam
- Parking sensors
- Reverse camera
- Tyre-pressure monitoring
- ISOFIX
Dimensions and kerbweight
The 2021 Ford Mustang High Performance and GT are 4789mm long, 1916mm wide, 1387mm tall, and have a wheelbase measuring 2720mm. Kerbweight is rated between 1705kg and 1840kg, depending on the model.
The Mach 1 is virtually identical to its less hardcore siblings, however, it is five millimetres lower, sitting at 1382mm tall.
Warranty and servicing
As is the case with all new Ford passenger products, the 2021 Mustang comes with a five year/unlimited-kilometre warranty.
Ford offers a four year/60,000 kilometre capped price servicing program, with service intervals happening every 12 months/15,000 kilometres.
Availability
The 2021 Mustang range is available now across Ford's national dealer network.
How are you finding our new site design? Tell us in the comments below or send us your thoughts at feedback@whichcar.com.au.
Get your monthly fix of news, reviews and stories on the greatest cars and minds in the automotive world.
Subscribe
We recommend
- News
MG announces 'XPower' name for hot MG 6 sedan
The Chinese automaker has revealed a hot MG 6 variant
- News
Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and GTAm pricing and features for Australia
Just 18 wild Italian stallions are headed Down Under
- News
2021 Kia Niro SUV pricing and features
The Kia Niro makes belated entry into the Australian market with hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric versions