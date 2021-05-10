Subscribe
Genesis G70 wagon teased, Australian debut confirmed for third quarter

3 Series-rivalling G70 looks to cut deeper into its German rivals

10 May 2021
James Robinson
2021 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake

Talking points

  • Confirmed for Australia in the third quarter of 2021
  • Sleek new wagon set to offer more practicality
  • Powertrains likely to include a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder and a 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo

The 2021 Genesis G70 shooting brake has been teased in several photos posted on the automaker’s European Instagram page

Rumoured to be unveiled in the coming days by the luxury automaker, a spokesperson for Genesis’s local arm has confirmed to WhichCar that the G70 wagon will be arriving on Aussie shores in the third quarter of 2021, following its sedan sibling, which is due to arrive this June. 

The thinly veiled camo disguise of the shooting brake clarifies what the upmarket wagon will look like from a side profile – and the news is good. 

There’s a handsome silhouette on offer, with a low and sleek profile that runs the length of the roof, which then extends into a pronounced, integrated rear spoiler. 

Thin, modish dual-line LED taillights wrap around the wagon’s rear quarter panel and bleed across to the car’s tailgate, complementing the dual-lined LED headlights up front.

Like its sedan variant, the G70 shooting brake also looks to get a sporty dual-exhaust set-up, with large, oval-shaped chrome tips blending into a muscular rear bumper. 

Powertrains are yet to be confirmed, but we expect the shooting brake to be offered with the same petrol engine options as the sedan. 

That means buyers will be able to choose between a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder producing 185kW and 353Nm, or a punchy twin-turbocharged 3.3-litre V6, which pumps out 272kW and 510Nm. 

Prices for the wagon are, at the time of writing, not known either, however, when it goes on sale in June, the cost of the G70 sedan will start from $59,300.

The G70 shooting brake looks like it could be another positive model for Hyundai’s luxury spin-off, and in the case of the 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo variant, the G70 will take it to other hi-po wagons in the segment like Audi’s S4 and Mercedes’s C43 AMG.

