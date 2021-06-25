Snapshot
- Local deliveries expected to begin in July
- 2.2-litre turbo-diesel four-pot produces 154kW and 442Nm
- Combined fuel economy rated at 6.6L/100km
The 2021 Genesis G80 2.2D has been unveiled as the latest iteration of the large-size luxury sedan.
Priced from $87,900 (not including on-road costs) and representing the third model variant in the G80 range, the new 2.2D will sit above the 2.5T ($84,900) and below the range-topping 3.5T ($99,900).
Slotted under the bonnet of the new 2.2D is Hyundai’s Smartstream FR VGT turbo-diesel motor, which we’ve already seen in other models from the Korean automaker such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, as well as Kia’s Carnival and Sorento.
The all-aluminium block, 2.2-litre turbo-diesel in-line four-cylinder motor produces 154kW and 442Nm.
And, for the first time on any Genesis product, the new 2.2D will also utilise a Selective Catalytic Reduction System (SCR).
SCR is a complex emissions control system, which injects AdBlue urea Diesel Exhaust Fluid through a bespoke catalyst into the exhaust of the diesel engine, which substantially reduces emissions.
The diesel motor also benefits from some trick sound deadening covers, which Hyundai claims significantly reduces noise levels in the cabin.
The use of a Variable Geometry Turbine (VGT) ball-bearing-type turbocharger in the diesel motor should also equate to better throttle response and torque delivery.
Genesis says the trick turbo-diesel delivers a respectable 6.6L/100km on the ADR combined cycle, which is impressive, given the G80’s circa-2000kg kerb weight.
The 2.2D’s motor will send power to the rear through an eight-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.
Like the 2.5T, the 2.2D will be available in both standard guise and with the optional Luxury Package, which commands a $13,000 price tag.
Standard exterior features include; metallic paint, 19-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, daytime running lights, indicators, and taillights.
Interior features include; a leather interior, open-pore wood trim, 8-inch TFT-LCD digital dash, 12.0-inch head-up display, 12-way adjustable heated, cooled and powered front seats, 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment display, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Ticking the option box for the Luxury Package adds features such as; soft-close doors, Nappa leather interior, suede headlining, 12.3-inch TFT-LCD digital dash with 3D functionality, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated rear seats, three-zone climate control, and a powered rear window shade.
Like the rest of the G80 range, the new 2.2D comes well equipped with a suite of safety features which include; blind-spot collision avoidance-assist-rear/side, driver attention warning, emergency stop signal, forward collision avoidance, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, and active cruise control.
The new 2021 Genesis G80 2.2D is available to order now, with customer deliveries expected to begin in July.
