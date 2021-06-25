Snapshot Local deliveries expected to begin in July

2.2-litre turbo-diesel four-pot produces 154kW and 442Nm

Combined fuel economy rated at 6.6L/100km

The 2021 Genesis G80 2.2D has been unveiled as the latest iteration of the large-size luxury sedan.

Priced from $87,900 (not including on-road costs) and representing the third model variant in the G80 range, the new 2.2D will sit above the 2.5T ($84,900) and below the range-topping 3.5T ($99,900).

Slotted under the bonnet of the new 2.2D is Hyundai’s Smartstream FR VGT turbo-diesel motor, which we’ve already seen in other models from the Korean automaker such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, as well as Kia’s Carnival and Sorento.

The all-aluminium block, 2.2-litre turbo-diesel in-line four-cylinder motor produces 154kW and 442Nm.

And, for the first time on any Genesis product, the new 2.2D will also utilise a Selective Catalytic Reduction System (SCR).

SCR is a complex emissions control system, which injects AdBlue urea Diesel Exhaust Fluid through a bespoke catalyst into the exhaust of the diesel engine, which substantially reduces emissions.

The diesel motor also benefits from some trick sound deadening covers, which Hyundai claims significantly reduces noise levels in the cabin.