Electric HR-V previewed with new Honda e:prototype SUV concept

The 2021 Honda SUV E:Prototype has been unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show, with a production-ready version of the high-riding EV set for a second-quarter launch in 2022.

It’s clear the concept is based on the next-generation Honda HR-V, with heavily revised front and rear styling.

This has sparked speculation that Honda’s yet-to-be-launched HR-V could be coming to certain markets with a fully electric model, as well as a petrol-hybrid and 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol-powered model.

Above: Honda's next-generation HR-V small SUV.

Honda says the new E:Prototype will be the first of ‘10 Honda-brand EV’ models to be launched in the Chinese market within the next five years.

Given last year’s deal between Honda and General Motors, it is likely the production-ready E:Prototype will utilise GM’s Ultium battery technology, similar to what we’ve already seen on vehicles like GMC’s new Hummer EV SUV.

Styling has been thrust firmly into the avant-garde category, especially when compared with the new HR-V, which by comparison looks quite pedestrian.

There’s an ultra-slim strip of LED lights running the length of the E:Prototype’s high bonnet line – a styling trick that is fast becoming commonplace in new electric vehicles.

And a blanked-off front fascia devoid of a typical grille only accentuates the modish looks, further communicating its electric vehicle status.

At the back, a similarly minimalist design approach has been taken, with a single red LED brake light strip spanning the tailgate and matching another red LED configuration found on the roof’s prominent rear spoiler.

Honda has yet to confirm any further details about the E:Prototype such as battery size, number of electric motors, power or driving range, but you can expect those details to be revealed closer to the production car’s 2022 release date.

MORE: HR-V stories

MORE: All Honda stories