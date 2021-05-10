Talking points

UK examples of Ioniq 5 will be available in three trim specs – SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate

Aussie prices expected to be similar

EV hatchback will launch locally in second half of 2021

The 2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5 all-electric hatchback's prices and specs have been announced for the UK market.

The British arm of the Korean automaker has kicked off the eagerly anticipated electric vehicle (EV) with an RRP of £36,995 (AU$66,000), and split trim spec into three different levels – SE Connect, Premium and Ultimate.

For £36,995, buyers will be jumping into the Ioniq’s entry-level SE Connect offering, which scores the 58kWh lithium-ion battery pack and rear-wheel drive (RWD) configuration.

Standard features include 19-inch wheels, dual 12.0-inch digital displays, wireless phone charging, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, reversing camera and rear parking sensors, and navigation-based intelligent cruise control.

Premium-spec variants will cost from £39,295 (AU$70,000) when equipped with the 58kWh battery and RWD, and from £41,945 (AU $75,000) when optioned with the long-range 73kW battery pack.

Those wanting the Premium Ioniq with the dual-motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) drivetrain will need to fork out £45,145 (AU$81,000).

Premium cars get additional features such as powered and heated front seats, smart LED headlights, Vehicle 2 Load (V2L) charging, and added safety/driver assistance features such as Highway Driving Assist Level Two.

The top-shelf Ultimate Ioniq will cost from £42,295 (AU$75,500) for the 58kWh/RWD combo, £44,945 (AU$80,400) for the 73kWh battery and RWD, and £48,145 (AU$86,000) when optioned with the 73kWh battery pack and AWD.

Standard features include a leather interior, power-heated and cooled front seats, heated rear seats, sliding ‘walkway’ centre console, and a Bose premium audio system.

The Premium models will also come with a separate heat pump, which is said to improve battery efficiency in cooler conditions.

Thanks to the Ioniq 5 being based on Hyundai’s E-GMP electric platform, all models will also be equipped with 800V battery technology, which allows for 350kW DC fast-charging.

The only other EV on the market right now with this level of battery and charging tech is Porsche’s Taycan, and it’s darn impressive, allowing the Ioniq 5 to be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes.

The fast charging will also enable users to add 100 kilometres of effective driving range to the EV hatch in just five minutes.

A spokesperson for Hyundai Australia has told WhichCar that we can expect the Ioniq 5 to land Down Under in the second half of 2021.

Model variants and pricing are yet to be confirmed locally, however, given the UK pricing, we reckon the Ioniq 5 will most likely go on sale in Australia with an RRP around the $60-65k mark.

This will mean the new hatchback will cost roughly the same price as the automaker’s current EV offering, the all-electric Kona, which starts from $62,000.

