It’s a rare event when a new model is unveiled with styling so loyal to the show-car concept that came before it. In the Ioniq 5 revealed today, Hyundai has managed just that.

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 follows the 2019 debut of a ‘modern retro’ concept known as the 45 – a tribute to the Giorgetto Giugiaro-penned 1974 Pony Coupe Concept that loosely previewed the important but decidedly more pedestrian 1975 Pony hatch.

The Ioniq 5 brings the same boxy and angular lines that were common to most models in the Pony’s day, while adding bold character lines and details for futuristic flair.

Importantly, the Ioniq 5 stands apart from the Hyundai brand’s familiar styling at the front and rear, although the sharply geometric lines through the doors share a theme with the new Tucson and i30 Sedan (née Elantra) models.

Electric drive: Ioniq 5 performance, range and charging

Rear- and all-wheel-drive

72.6kWh and 58kWh battery sizes

470-480km driving range in RWD 72.6kWh form

18 minutes to 80% charge on 350kW charger

Built on Hyundai’s new EV-focused E-GMP architecture, the Ioniq 5 will be offered with three battery and motor configurations – although it is unclear for now if we’ll see each in the Australian line-up.

At the top of the range is an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup with an electric motor at each end of the car, producing a combined 225kW and 605Nm.

An entry-level rear-wheel-drive model will also be offered with just one motor (350Nm torque, power figure unannounced).

Both can be had with either a 72.6kWh or 58kWh battery pack.

Hyundai claims the 72.6kWh AWD model will sprint to 100km/h in a hot 5.2 seconds, while the 58kWh AWD model is limited to a perfectly adequate 6.1-second sprint.

Opting for the 72.6kWh RWD model will deliver a claimed 7.4-second 0-100km/h time, with the 58kWh RWD model listing an 8.5-second run.

The 72.6kWh RWD model lists a WLTP-tested driving range of “around” 470 to 480 kilometres.

Driving range for the other configurations is still to be revealed.

The Ioniq 5 will support both 400V and 800V charging infrastructures as standard without the need for adapters – a feat which Hyundai is declaring a patented world-first system, thanks to its ability to run the motor and inverter to boost 400V to 800V for stable charging.

Hyundai claims a 350kW fast charger will bump the Ioniq from 10 per cent to 80 per cent charge in 18 minutes, and a full 100 kilometres of driving range will be available after five minutes of 350kW charging.

Charging times for slower systems are still to be revealed.

In Vehicle-to-Load mode, the Ioniq 5 can supply up to 3.6kW of power, allowing it to charge electric devices like personal transportation gear, camping equipment or power tools.

A neat feature of the Ioniq 5 is the availability of a solar roof, allowing the vehicle’s power system to feed energy back into its battery pack.

Design and dimensions

The angular 45 concept was anything but dull, and to its credit, Hyundai has bravely retained its essence and key design details in developing the final production car.

The Ioniq 5 is the first offering in a new line-up of electric vehicles, with an Ioniq 6 electric sedan and Ioniq 7 electric large SUV to follow in the coming years.

In that range, the Ioniq 5 is well-positioned as the first to launch, thanks to a design perfectly suited to one of the world’s strongest-selling market segments – the midsize SUV.

Despite its compact looks, the Ioniq 5 rides on a 3000mm wheelbase, which outdoes the huge Palisade SUV’s 2900mm footprint.

It’s a configuration made possible by its electric architecture, allowing the wheels to be positioned far into each corner of the car, with very short overhangs. All of this should make for a spacious cabin.

Overall, the Ioniq 5 measures 4635mm long and 1890mm wide, making it more of a match for the new long-wheelbase Tucson we’ll get in Australia, which measures 4670mm long and 1895mm wide. Its wheelbase is much shorter than in the Ioniq 5, however, at 2755mm.

The Ioniq 5’s proportionally wider design is further emphasised by its shorter height, coming in at 1605mm tall – compared to 1665mm for the new Tucson.

Seats-up cargo space in the rear of the Ioniq 5 is listed at 531 litres, growing to 1591 litres with the 6:4-split second row folded to the floor. The second-row seats can also slide forward for additional cargo space.

Hyundai’s newest EV also boasts a feature many new EVs still lack: a front storage space, known colloquially as a ‘frunk’ (although ‘froot’ might be more appropriate in Australia). This space offers an additional 57 litres of storage capacity in RWD models, while the presence of a front motor in the AWD model drops its capacity to 24 litres.

If even more carrying space is required, the Ioniq 5 lists a towing braked towing capacity of “up to” 1600kg – a number which will likely vary depending on the model selected.

Interior features and technology

All of this culminates in what Hyundai has termed a ‘Living Space’ interior theme, with a movable centre console and a long slide for the front seats to enable a resting position akin to the business-class comfort offered in airliners – assuming there are no passengers in the second row.

The Ioniq 5’s dash is dominated by two 12.0-inch displays, butted together to form a single unit that shows driver details on one and shared infotainment features on the other.

Infotainment is properly new in the Ioniq 5, too, launching a design theme called ‘Jong-e’ with a new look and new features such as interior ambience settings.

This is joined by an Augmented Reality Head Up Display (AR HUD). Images and footage of this system are still to be released, but Hyundai says drivers will be able to project relevant information “to their line of sight across the windshield”. This wording suggests all or large sections of the windscreen will be able to display information, although it is unclear how this would be enabled in production form.

Hyundai’s Bluelink connectivity system features in its latest form, offering mobile phone access to details like driving range, battery state and charging times when plugged in, along with remote control over various vehicle settings.

The vehicle can also be started remotely to allow for pre-conditioning of interior temperature and preferred driver settings. Likewise, if the vehicle is left unattended with its doors unlocked or windows open, the driver can be alerted automatically.

The Korean car maker is also trumpeting its sustainability efforts here, with interior items like the seats, headliner, door trim, floor and armrests all made with PET bottles, plant-based yarns and natural wool yarns, along with “eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts and bio paint with plant extracts”. Details on any sustainability-focused measures taken in the Ioniq 5’s production, however, have not been offered.

Safety

Other driver assistance safety systems include the Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) suite. Using a front-view camera, radar sensors, and navigation data, HDA 2 works to control the vehicle speed and following distance, while keeping the vehicle centred in its lane. It can also assist the driver when changing a lane.

There’s also Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist with Junction Turning, Junction Crossing and Lane-Changing Oncoming – each designed to detect advancing traffic that could unexpectedly move into the Ioniq 5’s path. This is matched to Blindspot Collision Avoidance and Blindspot View Monitor, the latter using cameras to show the driver a view of the vehicle’s left and right as needed.

Intelligent Speed Limit Assist is featured, along with High Beam Assist.

The list goes on, with Driver Attention Warning – featuring a display of the driver’s measured attention, with warning indicators if inattentiveness is detected.

Finally, there is also Safe Exit Assist for the second row that monitors oncoming traffic, Remote Smart Parking Assist that allows parking to be controlled from outside the car, Reverse Parking Collision Avoidance, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance, and Surround View Monitor for a 360-degree vehicle view from the dash.

When is the Ioniq 5 coming to Australia, and what will it cost?

The 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is confirmed to launch in Australia sometime in the third quarter of 2021.

Australian models and pricing is still to be detailed, although the local division has confirmed we will get both rear- and all-wheel-drive versions. Still to be locked in is whether we’ll get both battery packs, and in which drive configuration.

A starting price for the Ioniq 5 is difficult to speculate on, with the more compact Kona Electric already starting at just over $60,000.

We could see the Ioniq 5 come in at a suitably higher price point, or the Kona Electric’s price could be dropped – or a little of both might occur.

Could Australian buyers stomach a $70,000-plus electric Hyundai that improves on the Kona Electric’s already impressive driving range and performance while rivalling the midsize Tucson and giant Palisade in dimensions and interior space?

Hyundai also has a more affordable Kona Electric model available overseas, which offers a smaller 39kWh battery pack instead of the 64kWh system that offers 450km of driving range in the current Australian-delivered model.

If that 39kWh model were to become available to the Australian division, it could conceivably drop the larger-capacity model and cut the Kona Electric’s price in the process.

Of course, with the Kona Electric having hit the stage in early 2018, it could feasibly be retired in the near future – at least in Australia, leaving the Ioniq 5 to take over its price point with a more compelling package.

Whatever the case, we’ll be able to stop speculating sometime in the months ahead when local Ioniq 5 details are revealed.

