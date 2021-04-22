2021 Lightyear One solar-powered EV

Dutch electric vehicle manufacturer Lightyear is a company you may never have heard of before, but it’s one looking to cement its place at the forefront of the EV industry.

The nascent firm’s first creation, the Lightyear One, is a car with a real point of difference – it’s the first long-range solar-powered electric vehicle in the world.

A layout that sees the One’s lithium-ion battery pack being charged by giant solar panels that double as the car’s roof, bonnet, and tailgate, means the EV can not only travel a claimed 725 kilometres from a single charge, but it’s also reportedly three times more efficient than traditional battery-powered cars from the likes of Tesla and Porsche.

It’s not just down to the big solar panel though, as the Dutch firm has also spent many hours designing and testing in a wind tunnel to make the One the most aerodynamic car in the world, achieving a drag coefficient of just 0.20, equalling Mercedes’s EQS limousine.

The carmaker has also teamed up with Bridgestone to homologate a completely bespoke tyre for the One that focuses on efficiency and rolling resistance above all else.

The result is a custom-engineered Turanza Eco tyre that employs ground-breaking lightweight Enliten and Ologic technologies.

These new technologies shed weight through utilising fewer raw materials in the manufacturing process, while also cutting rolling resistance thanks to a novel tread pattern, bigger diameters, increased PSI and an overall narrower profile.

Compared to more commonplace eco tyres, these new Bridgestones are, on average, 3.6 kilograms lighter, which translates to the One running less unsprung mass and furthering its greener remit.

The foundation for Lightyear One was laid during the Bridgestone World Solar Challenge, a 3,000km race across the Australian Outback.

The One is on sale now in Europe and the first customer deliveries are expected before the end of 2021.

There’s no word yet whether the game-changing EV will be sold in Australia, but WhichCar will bring you all the latest updates as they become available.