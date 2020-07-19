2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid price and features

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid has arrived in Australia just one day after the Italian automaker unveiled its first petrol-electric SUV, the Levante Hybrid.

Representing the Modena brand’s first-ever hybrid sedan, the new Ghibli’s powertrain is said to weigh 80 kilograms less than its V6 diesel counterpart.

And, thanks to the battery sitting over the car’s rear axle, the Hybrid sedan’s weight distribution is said to be vastly improved, which Maserati claims will lead to a more dynamic and capable chassis.

The powertrain in question is the same as the one found in the new Levante Hybrid SUV, albeit with a slightly different state of tune.

The turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and mild-hybrid 48V battery pack produce a combined 246kW and 450Nm.

Drive is sent to the rear wheels through ZF’s ubiquitous eight-speed torque converter auto and a mechanical limited-slip differential.

The 0-100km/h sprint comes up in a brisk 5.7 seconds, and flat-out the hybridised Ghibli will shift its 1950 kilogram kerb weight all the way to a limited 255km/h top speed.

The electrified four-door also scores a newly refreshed grille, front bumper, and a reconfigured taillight design that incorporates stylistic cues that harken back to the ‘boomerang’ tail-lights found on the 3200GT.

Splashes of blue, signifying the car’s hybridised roots, can also be found on the triple side air ducts, C-pillar logo and brake calipers.

Inside, occupants are greeted by a new, centrally mounted HD digital infotainment display that has grown from 8.4 to 10.1-inches.

The big screen runs Maserati’s Intelligent Assistant multimedia system, which has been developed in conjunction with Android Automotive to deliver an intuitive and personalised user experience.

The 2021 Maserati Ghibli Hybrid will set Aussie buyer’s back $139,990 before on-road costs and is on sale right now.

