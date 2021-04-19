2021 Maserati Levante Hybrid unveiled in Shanghai

The 2021 Maserati Levante Hybrid performance SUV has been officially unveiled at the Shanghai Auto Show.

Representing only the second model in the brand’s 107-year history to utilise a battery pack as part of its powertrain, the Levante Hybrid will now sit alongside its electrified sedan sibling, the Ghibli Hybrid.

Powering the new SUV will be a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine working in conjunction with a mild-hybrid 48V battery pack.

The dynamic duo pumps out 246kW and 450Nm, and this power is sent to all four wheels via ZF’s eight-speed automatic transmission and a rear-mounted mechanical limited-slip differential.

Maserati claims the new mild-hybrid powertrain is the lightest ever installed in its SUV, and as a result, 0-100km/h is taken care of in just 6.0 seconds, and the Levante won’t stop accelerating until it has nudged over its claimed 240km/h-plus top speed.

The Italian automaker also says that, because the batteries have been situated beneath the boot and over the rear axle, this is the best model in the line-up for weight distribution.

Combine that weight distribution with an overall mass of 2090 kilograms, trick double-wishbone front suspension, and square stance 265/50 R19 Pirelli tyres, and the new Levante could prove to be one of the better-handling models in the range.

Fuel figures rated on the WLTP cycle are yet to be quoted by Maserati, however, the Modena firm claims the hybrid is up to 20 per cent more efficient than the V6 Levante.

The 2021 Levante Hybrid also comes with a mild facelift, which includes a redesigned front grille, ‘boomerang’-style taillights and an updated 8.4-inch infotainment display.

The electrified SUV will also get splashes of blue around the famed triple side air ducts, brake calipers and C-pillar logo.

The 2021 Maserati Levante Hybrid is expected to arrive on Aussie shores in the fourth quarter of 2021, with local pricing and specs to be confirmed closer to the car’s launch date.

