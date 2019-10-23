Mercedes-AMG has refocused the E63 for 2020 following the base car’s recent refresh, revealing it with a fresh face, retuned air suspension, more options and improved aerodynamics.

The most obvious change starts at the back, with reshaped tail lights. Designers have replaced the trapezoidal units, featuring stacked elements, with new “flatter” tail lights that now extend across the boot lid.

It seems Mercedes has also taken our criticism on fake exhaust tips to heart. The bumper’s lower diffuser insert now flaunts the integrated muffler tips more proudly and from what we can see, they’re more accurately aligned with the rear canister pipes.

Moving to the front, a larger central cooling inlet within the front grille and new all-LED headlamps greet you, but Mercedes claims it delivers function as well as form with the help of new wheels.

Fresh 19s on the standard E63 and 20s on the ‘S’ help it deliver improved aerodynamic balance for handling gains on “country roads” and at “high speed”. At the same time, the front guards have been pumped 27mm outwards to house wider tracks and “larger wheels” on the front axle.

But there’s also more scope to set your E63 apart from others as two new metallics – Graphite Grey and High-tech Silver – join Brilliant Blue Magno on its new colour palette, with the new E63 the only car outside AMG GTs allowed access to the latter hue.

It carries over the 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that relies on twin-scroll turbochargers to deliver a still-obscene 450kW and 850Nm in S form (it’s all Merc Oz will bring in this year). While it’s no faster than before, acceleration remains face-tearing, with 100km/h disappearing in 3.4sec from rest. Top speed is limited to 300km/h.

Engineers have also taken this chance to inject more comfort into the suspension after looking at the multi-chamber adaptive air suspension. Otherwise the chassis still relies on all-wheel drive and an active hydraulic-locking rear diff.

Inside, meanwhile, a new AMG steering wheel completes the typically luxurious tech-laden cabin. Its spokes are completely redesigned with two-level touch pads, flanked by the familiar dials that access AMG dynamics and Drive modes.

The European press release also mentions an AMG exterior Carbon Fibre package and AMG Night Package that enhance exterior trims respectively with darkened gloss-black or carbon-fibre bits.

As for how much it’ll cost? Prices are unknown, while just under $250K will nab you a current E63 S. We’ll hear more from Mercedes Oz when it lands the new single-variant E63 range towards the end of this year.