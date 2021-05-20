Snapshot

M178 twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 produces 390kW and 670Nm

0-100km/h takes just 3.8 seconds

Limited to 15 examples, with an RRP of $294,200 plus on-road costs

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé ‘Night Edition’ has been unveiled as a limited edition entry point to AMG’s wild GT Coupé range.

The new two-door, which is limited to just 15 examples Australia wide, packs an even bigger performance and dynamic punch than the regular AMG GT, which was last sold in Australia in 2019.

The headline figure is the Night Edition’s new power and torque rating. Mercedes has really turned up the wick of the venerable M178 twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine, which now produces 390kW and 670Nm.

That’s a power and torque jump of no less than 40kW and 40Nm compared to the standard GT. In fact, it’s more power than the GT’s dearer sibling, the GT S.

Drive is still sent to the rear through Mercedes’s seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. However, unlike the standard GT, which was fitted with a normal mechanical limited-slip differential, the new Night Edition scores the electronically controlled limited-slip diff found on the GT S, GT C, and GT R.

Thanks to the considerable power bump, 0-100km/h is taken care of in just 3.8 seconds (0.2 seconds quicker than the normal GT).

Mercedes hasn’t quoted a top-speed for its limited edition, but considering the regular variant was good for 304km/h flat-out, we’d hazard a guess a VMAX north of 310km/h is more than achievable.

The sportscar has also been fitted with Mercedes’s AMG Ride Control adaptive dampers, which again is an improvement on the regular GT, which previously came equipped with a fixed spring and damper.

The Night Edition sits on a staggered set of 19X9 and 20X11-inch AMG Y-spoke alloy wheels finished in matt black, wrapped in performance tyres measuring 265/35/R19 and 295/30/R20.

Visually, the car's exterior has also been adorned with several enhancements, including a bespoke dark chrome AMG grille, carbon fibre roof, blacked-out headlight surrounds, and black brake callipers with the AMG logo painted in white.

Buyers can choose to have their Night Edition in three factory colours – Obsidian Black metallic, Selenite Grey metallic, or Designo Graphite Grey Magno ($3900 extra).

Inside, the AMG’s interior has also had a bespoke going-over, with Nappa leather trim, AMG Performance seats with diamond-pattern quilting, AMG Performance steering wheel wrapped in black microfibre, AMG Interior Night Pack, roof lining in microfibre, a ‘Night Edition’ badge on the centre console, interior ‘piano lacquer’ finishing, and heat-insulated tinted glass.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé ‘Night Edition’ has an RRP of $294,200 plus on-road costs, and deliveries will begin in the third quarter of 2021.